In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, July 13), Marlon was tasked with breaking the news to Gail that she was sacked.

However, he soon started bonding with her over a horror movie instead.

Now, an Emmerdale fan is convinced that Marlon is set to have an affair.

Marlon couldn’t break the news to Gail (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Marlon bonded with Gail

Last night, Marlon was tasked with telling Gail that she was sacked. As he prepared to break the news to her, he instead found himself bonding with her over a horror film called The Chiller Thriller.

Marlon felt bad for sacking Gail and put off telling her. He instead sent her on an errand to find some dragon fruit and yams.

Rhona and Mary told Marlon that he needed to sack Gail as she wasn’t good at her job. Marlon contemplated training her up but this wouldn’t be practical.

He then promised to sack her tomorrow, leaving her to carry on washing the pots and pans for the time being.

A fan has predicted an affair for Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan predicts affair for Marlon and Gail

Seeing how well Marlon and Gail have started to get on, despite Gail’s flaws, an Emmerdale fan has now predicted an affair for Marlon and Gail.

The Emmerdale fan tweeted: “Marlon and Gail will end up in the sack.”

Marlon and gail will end up in the sack #emmerdale — pete leo (@homebrew19721) July 13, 2023

Gail is a little bit like Trisha, Marlon's 2nd, 3rd, 4th wife? #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) July 13, 2023

Another fan picked up on the fact that Gail is similar to a previous wife of Marlon’s, commenting: “Gail is a little bit like Tricia, Marlon’s 2nd, 3rd, 4th wife?”

Will Marlon cheat on Rhona? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Marlon have an affair with Gail?

Marlon’s found himself a charming yet incompetent assistant. He can’t bring himself to sack her.

But, will he find himself attracted to Gail’s qualities? Will he soon cheat on Rhona with Gail?

