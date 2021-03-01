In Emmerdale, Faith Dingle will be sticking around in the village.

The family matriarch returned to the ITV soap last week after previously being banished by son Cain for hiding the fact that he had a son, Nate.

Faith Dingle is back in Emmerdale for good (Credit: ITV)

Faith back in Emmerdale

But while her daughter Chas was delighted to see her, Cain was not.

And so, in order to stay in the village, Faith was forced to address the Dingle Court with the family voting on her fate.

And in the end, the deciding vote came down to Cain’s son, Nate.

Read more: What did Faith Dingle do to upset Cain and Nate – what made her leave?

To everyone’s shock, he opted to forgive Faith and vote for her to stay.

And later when he went to smooth things over with his dad and thank him for helping with Tracy’s labour, he discovered the cost of his forgiveness.

“You being there meant a lot – to both of us,” Nate told his dad.

“I’d hate if what happened earlier messes things up between us.”

However, Cain thought differently: “You, half my family and even my own wife, made your choice very clear.

“If you hadn’t have shown up she wouldn’t have said anything about you. I wouldn’t know you existed, yet you welcome her with open arms.”

Nate insisted forgiveness was the only way and reminded him that he had forgiven him for what he’s done.

However Cain wouldn’t budge.

Cain has turned his back on his son Nate for supporting Faith (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Faith Dingle costs Nate his dad

“Let me tell you,” he said.

“I have forgiven this past year enough to last me a lifetime. I just thought we were getting somewhere.

“We’re not, not no. I just thought there would be a bit of loyalty between us but you stabbed me in the back.

“I’ll tell you what I don’t want – you, here ever again.

Read more: Emmerdale Tracy: Fans are making the same joke about her newborn baby

“So get out before I do something that I regret.”

By keeping his grandmother Faith in the village, Nate may have destroyed his relationship with his dad.

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Faith overheard her family say it might not be a good idea for her to stay in the village.

Can Faith really leave her family again? (Credit: ITV)

She made the decision to try and sneak away from Emmerdale but was caught by Moira. Faith got in the car to leave, but Moira told her if she left there was no coming back.

As Faith sat in the car she turned on the engine. But can she really abandon her family again?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!