What did Faith Dingle do to upset Cain and Nate – what made her leave?

Faith first appeared in Emmerdale in 2000. The character returned to the village this week. But why did Faith Dingle leave Emmerdale?

This week, Cain Dingle was not happy to see his mum Faith back in the village.

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Friday, February 26) Faith later pays a visit to her daughter Chas who admits she missed her. Soon Cain and Chas are at loggerheads over whether she can stay.

They decide there’s only one thing for it – A Dingle court!

But why did Faith leave the village in the first place?

Why did Faith Dingle leave Emmerdale?

Faith is the mother of Cain and Chas.

She left Emmerdale in 2019 after it was revealed she knew about Cain’s long-lost son Nate.

In 2019, farmhand Nate had been having an affair with Cain’s wife Moira.

In a dramatic scene, Nate revealed to Cain that he was his son and had the affair as revenge for him abandoning him.

Nate had an affair with Moira to get revenge on Cain for abandoning him. But it turns out Cain didn’t know he existed (Credit: ITV)

However Cain had no idea Nate existed. It wasn’t long before Faith came in and explained everything…

In the 90s Cain had a relationship with Nate’s mum Cara, who he met in a bar. However Shadrach had a racist attitude and warned her to keep away from Cain.

But when Faith discovered Cara was pregnant, she coerced her into leaving and not telling Cain about the baby, fearing what Shadrach would do.

When Cain discovered his mum always knew he had a son but never told him, he was furious and demanded she leave the village.

Who is Faith Dingle in Emmerdale? Who was she married to?

Faith was married to Shadrach Dingle. However he was often abusive towards her.

On Valentine’s Day 1974, Faith cheated on Shadrach with his brother Zak. She fell pregnant and gave birth to a son named Cain.

When Faith was younger, she left Shadrach (Credit: ITV)

Cain was thought to be Shadrach’s son however when Cain turned 26, Faith shocked Zak by telling him Cain was his son.

In 1975 Shadrach and Faith got married and in 1978 she gave birth to his daughter, Chas.

In 1986, Faith left abusive Shadrach leaving Cain and Chas behind.

Who plays Faith in Emmerdale?

When Faith first appeared in 2000 she was played by actress Gillian Jephcott. Faith made another appearance in 2004 and was played by Gillian again.

Faith is now played by Sally Dexter (Credit: ITV)

In 2017, Faith made a permanent return to the village. This time actress Sally Dexter had taken over the role.

In 2019, Faith left the village again.

What else has Sally Dexter been in?

As well as playing Faith in Emmerdale, Sally has had roles in many other popular TV series.

Between 2015 and 2016 she played Mrs Chynoweth in Poldark. She also played Older Mileva in the TV series Genius in 2017.

She played character Brigitte Nye in three episodes of Holby City in 2015.

She has also appeared in Doctors, Father Brown, Atlantis, toast of London, A Touch of Frost and The Bill.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

