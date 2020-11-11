Emmerdale: Eden Taylor-Draper reveals Belle breaks into Home Farm with a knife amid mental health battle

Emmerdale actress Eden Taylor-Draper has revealed her character Belle breaks into Home Farm wife a knife during her mental health battle.

Next week, Belle starts to hallucinate images of Jamie and is haunted by the voice of Lisa.

On the day of Nate and Tracy’s baby shower, Belle continues to feel guilty over Nate’s likely jail sentence.

Nate and Tracy prepare for their baby shower (Credit: ITV)

She thinks getting rid of Jamie would protect her family.

After Lisa’s voice tells Belle she needs to protect her family, she ends up disappearing along with a knife.

Emmerdale: Eden Taylor-Draper reveals Belle goes after Jamie

Speaking about the upcoming scenes, as reported in Digital Spy, Eden said: “Belle is preparing the table and decorations for the party at The Woolpack, but Lisa is telling her to protect her family.

“Lisa says that Nate is going to prison and it’s all Belle’s fault that Tracy’s baby is not going to have a dad. There’s a cake knife at the pub, so Lisa pushes Belle to protect her family. To her, that means take the knife and run.

Belle starts hallucinating (Credit: ITV)

“I don’t think Belle knows what she’s going to do next. She’s in a whirlwind and she just starts to hallucinate seeing Jamie everywhere. The image of him is in her mind and she thinks getting rid of Jamie would protect her family.”

Belle breaks into Home Farm

She then revealed that Belle starts to see Jamie everywhere and she even breaks into his house.

Eden continued: “Belle is seeing Jamie, then she’s not, and then he’ll turn into someone else. She runs through the woods and sees him everywhere, but then he’s not really there. So it’s a case of her trying to find the real Jamie.

Belle breaks into Jamie’s house (Credit: ITV)

“Jamie has not seen Belle in this state, so I don’t think he’d have a clue. She’s got a knife, she does break into his house and she think she sees Jamie, but is it him? Who knows.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

