Emmerdale: Fans predict Meena and Al will have an affair

Emmerdale fans have predicted Meena will make a move on Al and the two will have an affair.

This week, Meena set her sights on David Metcalfe and in last night’s episode (Tuesday, November 10), she told her sister Manpreet and Manpreet’s stepdaughter Priya about how she felt she had become invisible to men.

Later, the three women went to lunch together and Meena explained how her love life had been one long disaster.

Priya gushed about Al (Credit: ITV)

Priya recalled how David dumped her when she was pregnant with Amba. When Meena said he didn’t look the type, Priya stated “all men are that type.”

When Meena questioned if Al was the type to do that, Priya said: “Do you know what? No, no I don’t think he is.”

Priya began gushing over her boyfriend saying she believes he could be the one and she found it scary.

Meena asked Priya about Al (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Belle hallucinates and heads into the village carrying a knife

Meena then chimed in saying she ‘wished she had the same fears’.

But viewers think this could be a hint that Meena will start to go after Al.

I think Meena and Al @emmerdale #Emmerdale Priya will end up hurt and rebound with Ellis — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) November 10, 2020

Plausible. Al might have been able to resist Chas but Meena? I don't think Al has it in him to stay loyal for a second time. This is Emmerdale after all. 😅 — 'ave some luck 🍀 (@RT24Luck) November 10, 2020

I'd be very careful Priya. Before you blink 😘 Meena will be with Al 🤭 #Emmerdale — Mary 😁 (@My_Magicwishes) November 10, 2020

Emmerdale: Meena and David

Eventually Meena admitted to Priya and Manpreet that she had eyes for Priya’s ex-boyfriend David.

Priya encouraged Meena to go out with David and she asked him out on a date.

Meena asked David out (Credit: ITV)

However it looks like their date won’t go ahead as spoilers reveal she gets a text from the shopkeeper cancelling their lunch together.

Meena feels put out by the rejection and is furious with David. Has he blown his chances with Meena?

Emmerdale: Meena and Manpreet’s past

When Meena first arrived in the village, she got on Dawn’s bad side when she started flirting with Billy.

Meena and Manpreet previously fell out after Meena slept with Manpreet’s first husband (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Dawn offers to sleep with Jamie

And it was soon revealed that Meena and Manpreet originally fell out because she slept with Manpreet’s first husband.

Will Meena go after Al?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.