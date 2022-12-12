Fans of Emmerdale have been left confused following David Metcalfe’s recent actions.

Viewers have watched as Vinny has become embroiled in a series of poker games with David and Jimmy.

However, David’s involvement in the storyline has left fans baffled.

David took part in the poker games despite being in financial trouble (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David criticised by fans for his recent behaviour

With David struggling for money and his shop barely keeping its head above water, Emmerdale fans have been wondering where David has been getting the money from for his gambling habit

Writing on Twitter, Emmerdale fans aired their bafflement at David’s behaviour.

“David’s such a idiot. How can he be gambling when his shops been struggling?” one fan asked.

“David moans about the shop and how bad it’s doing, yet he’s gambling instead of working,” another viewer said.

“Oh yes, because proving that Victoria can rely on him is playing with money he doesn’t have… and David probably wonders why she left him,” commented another viewer, referring to his recent split from Victoria.

“How’s David got money to play poker when what feels like 5 minutes ago he’s struggling to keep the shop open?” asked another Emmerdale fan.

Emmerdale: David’s financial struggles

Recent scenes on the soap have seen Victoria split from David due to his selfish and erratic behaviour.

With the shop struggling, David put further pressure on their relationship by letting her take the blame for his speeding offences without her knowledge.

Victoria took the points on her license when David let her take the fall for his crimes.

Victoria split from David after Harry was injured on his watch (Credit: ITV)

She also had to give him money for his failing business.

The final straw came when Harry was injured while David was supposed to be watching the children.

Later Victoria split from David after learning he’d put the blame on her for his speeding tickets.

And now, as David takes up gambling with Jimmy and Vinny, his behaviour shows no sign of improvement.

