David looking worried in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: David Metcalfe’s behaviour leaves fans all making the same complaint

David recently took part in some poker games

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have been left confused following David Metcalfe’s recent actions.

Viewers have watched as Vinny has become embroiled in a series of poker games with David and Jimmy.

However, David’s involvement in the storyline has left fans baffled.

David took part in the poker games despite being in financial trouble (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David criticised by fans for his recent behaviour

With David struggling for money and his shop barely keeping its head above water, Emmerdale fans have been wondering where David has been getting the money from for his gambling habit

Writing on Twitter, Emmerdale fans aired their bafflement at David’s behaviour.

“David’s such a idiot. How can he be gambling when his shops been struggling?” one fan asked.

“David moans about the shop and how bad it’s doing, yet he’s gambling instead of working,” another viewer said.

“Oh yes, because proving that Victoria can rely on him is playing with money he doesn’t have… and David probably wonders why she left him,” commented another viewer, referring to his recent split from Victoria.

“How’s David got money to play poker when what feels like 5 minutes ago he’s struggling to keep the shop open?” asked another Emmerdale fan.

Emmerdale: David’s financial struggles

Recent scenes on the soap have seen Victoria split from David due to his selfish and erratic behaviour.

With the shop struggling, David put further pressure on their relationship by letting her take the blame for his speeding offences without her knowledge.

Victoria took the points on her license when David let her take the fall for his crimes.

David and Victoria talk in the street while David wears a party hat on Emmerdale
Victoria split from David after Harry was injured on his watch (Credit: ITV)

She also had to give him money for his failing business.

The final straw came when Harry was injured while David was supposed to be watching the children.

Later Victoria split from David after learning he’d put the blame on her for his speeding tickets.

And now, as David takes up gambling with Jimmy and Vinny, his behaviour shows no sign of improvement.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale - David's Proposal To Victoria Goes Horribly Wrong

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

David Metcalfe Emmerdale Victoria Sugden

Trending Articles

GMB today saw Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway broadcast from a hospital
GMB today: Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway host from hospital as viewers complain
Shirley Ballas gives Strictly feedback to Will Mellor
Shirley Ballas hits back following backlash from Strictly viewers over her behaviour last night
Cormoran Strike/Tom Burke at 2021 Venice Film Festival
Strike star Tom Burke: Is he married? Who are his famous parents? What’s his net worth?
Matt Hancock and Boy George in I'm A Celebrity split image
I’m A Celebrity star Boy George issues warning over Matt Hancock
Mike Tindall smiles at Zara Tindall
Mike Tindall delights fans with snow video as he returns home from Oz after I’m A Celeb
Anton Du Beke giving a score of 10 on Strictly
Strictly judge Anton Du Beke leaves viewers fuming over behaviour last night