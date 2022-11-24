Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Harry to die after David’s unforgivable neglect?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Harry is injured while in David’s care. As Victoria rushes to the hospital, the situation goes from bad to worse.

Will Harry die because of David’s negligence?

Meanwhile Mack makes a decision as news of Chloe’s pregnancy spreads.

Will he come clean?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Victoria is furious to learn that David left the children alone to work in the shop (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: David’s negligence leads to horror hospital visit for Harry

Opening up the shop, David leaves Theo and Harry unsupervised.

He is horrified when Victoria’s son Harry injures himself.

When Victoria learns what has happened, she rushes to meet David and Harry at the hospital.

Speeding through a set of temporary traffic lights, she is pulled over by a waiting police car.

Eager to get to Harry, she accepts a fine and points on her license.

Rushing through the hospital, she finds David looking over a lethargic Harry.

She is furious to learn that David left the children unsupervised while opening the shop.

Will Harry be okay?

When she tells him about the points on the license, David is even more ashamed of letting her take the fall for his speeding offence.

Will he come clean?

Will Charity find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack sits Charity down for a chat

When Charity reveals that Chloe is pregnant, Mack forces himself to remain composed.

At Keepers Cottage, he despairs as Chloe confirms that the baby is his – and says that she’s keeping it.

He is shocked to learn that Kerry also knows the truth.

While Chloe reassures him that Kerry won’t say anything, Mack remains worried.

Later, Mack approaches Charity.

Taking a moment to compose himself, he asks her to sit down for a chat.

Will he come clean about his one-night stand?

Priya’s heart goes out to Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Priya struggles to console Leyla

Elsewhere, Leyla is still reeling over her split from Liam.

As she talks to Priya, she is close to tears.

Priya’s heart goes out to her devastated friend.

What will Vanessa do? (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa makes a decision

Meanwhile, Vanessa makes a decision about her future.

Will she leave Emmerdale for Canada?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

