Emmerdale director reveals David Metcalfe ‘lets’ Victoria Sugden slip over a waterfall

David Metcalfe will let Victoria Sugden slip over a waterfall in next week’s dramatic Emmerdale stunt scenes.

Director Duncan Foster has revealed the biggest moments of Super Soap Week – including the harrowing moment David faces losing the woman he loves.

David and Victoria will go through hell in Emmerdale next week (Credit: ITV)

Viewers watched this week as David finally confessed his true feelings to Victoria.

He told her: “Long story short I love you Victoria Sugden. I love every beautiful, smart, hilarious bone in your body.”

David also promised to end things with Meena.

However, it emerged that Meena had overheard the entire thing – and now wants Victoria dead.

And Duncan has revealed how she may get her wish while previewing the week’s stunts.

He said: “We’ve had some absolutely amazing moments.

“I’ve seen the first early cuts of the first stunt and it looks terrific. The maze is amazing, it’s unbelievable.

“There have been times when we’ve been filming and we’ve taken a wrong turn and we’re at a dead end.

“The rapids were fantastic and there’s a lovely scene with David and Victoria where we had incredibly fast-moving water.”

Meena sets about trying to claim her latest victim in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: At least one character will die

Duncan added: “We played an emotional moment with the two characters clinging to this rock where they both know that she’s slipping away.

“And just as David’s trying to grab hold of her he gets engulfed by water and she goes very rapidly (ignore the pun) over the waterfall.

“I think it’s going to look great when we put it all together.”

It has already been confirmed that at least one character will die next week.

There are four huge stunts taking place including an abseiling stunt, the waterfall one and a huge fire in the maze.

But who do you think will die?

