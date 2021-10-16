Emmerdale has released explosive first-look spoilers revolving around the devastating maze fire.

Soap bosses had been desperate to keep the secret stunt hidden – previously only hinting at it.

But now they have released a fiery video showing the aftermath.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena left lifeless

Lifeless in the burning maze, Meena says in the video: “It was meant to be a day of fun and it was.

“Everyone was really up for it. It was a trial run so we imagined the odd thing would go wrong.

“But not this. No one could have imagined this.”

With that Meena beings to struggle to breathe as the fire rages around her.

But in the last seconds her choking turns to cackling – and she laughs at the destruction around her.

Emmerdale will be beset by a deadly maze fire in Super Soap Week spoilers have revealed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss teases huge stunt for Super Soap Week

Producer Kate Brooks recently teased the explosive stunts that viewers can expect.

Channel bosses have given both Corrie and Emmerdale blank cheques to create an unforgettable week of episodes.

And Kate says they have done exactly that.

Speaking to ED! and other media, she said: “It’s an adrenaline rush from the very start as twists and stunts come thick and fast and you can’t catch your breath.

“The glorious stunning landscapes are utilised and very focal, the brilliant Duncan Foster is brilliant to bring the scripts to life.”

She added: “The week will catapult viewers to the heart of this beautiful but very dangerous environment.

“There are jaw-dropping stunts, rapids and waterfall sequences as we subvert expectations.

“The denouement is the massive maze. We love stunts but it’s not just about the ambitious and impressive stunts.

“At the heart of the week lie relationships, secrets, hearts broken and with Meena involved and hellbent on revenge on Victoria, not everyone will get out alive.”

She added: “This is just the start of something that will change lives forever.

“It’s big, exciting and explosive but these weeks fall short if they don’t give us bigger stories coming out.”

