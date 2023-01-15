Emmerdale: David Metcalfe and Eric Pollard spark same complaint from fans

Emmerdale fans all have the same complaint to make about Eric Pollard and David Metcalfe.

Businessman Eric has offered to buy his son’s failing shop and business to rescue him from financial oblivion.

Emmerdale fans are sick of bosses trying to make David’s shop work (Credit: ITV)

But in order to do that he has to sell his own B&B – and put plans for his retirement on hold.

Viewers have watched for years as David has repeatedly abandoned his shop for trips abroad.

He even let his ex-girlfriend Victoria Sugden sell her son Harry’s inheritance to give him the cash to prop up his business.

But after multiple mistakes and dodgy schemes to keep his shop, David finally agreed to sell up.

However when Eric realised that meant his son would be leaving the village, he made a shock decision.

He put in an asking price offer for the shop, business and cottage.

Emmerdale: David needs to fail

And while it means David can remain in the village running his shop, viewers all have the same complaint.

With no changes, the business will still fail – so it’s been a pointless exercise.

It looks like they’re selling the exact same stuff as before.

One said on the Digital Spy forums: “What is the actual point of Eric buying the shop? Will it be like the Woolpack, change of owners, on paper only but nothing else changes.”

A second said: “Exactly! It looks like they’re selling the exact same stuff as before.

Eric is selling up to save David from financial ruin in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“So if nothing changes then David’s still gonna make no profit and Eric is just wasting his money.

“Pointless storyline, they should’ve turned the dull, depressing shop into something else.”

Another raged: “David is an annoying character in my opinion.

“He just lurches from pathetic, to self righteous, to idiotic, back to pathetic again and then they try and use him for humorous purposes that never succeed.

“I would like to see Eric force David to abandon his odd notion of trying to sell high end products at silly prices in a small village and turn it into a logical convenience store in the style of a Spar or something.

“If he lets him carry on with his fine wines and olives approach then it would make the whole storyline completely pointless.”

