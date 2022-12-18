Emmerdale character Eric Pollard looking smug
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Eric Pollard loses the B&B to an unlikely new couple

Eric's going to be taking on a new challenge

Emmerdale spoilers reveal businessman Eric Pollard is set to lose his beloved B&B.

The reformer villain has been a mainstay in the village since 1986.

In that time he’s had many ventures, but most recently he’s run the bed and breakfast with a series of partners.

Emmerdale spoilers: Eric to lose the B&B

But with Diane Sugden now settled in Portugal and showing no signs of returning, Eric is finding running the business a bit much.

And with his son David Metcalfe struggling to make ends meet with his own business, Eric is soon going to make a shocking decision.

It will involve him selling up his beloved bed and breakfast.

Now soap boss Jane Hudson has teased who will buy it – and viewers will already know them.

“We’re going to have some new owners at the B&B,” Jane said to Entertainment Daily and other press.

Emmerdale - David Is Not Happy To Learn Eric Had Hired Bear (30th November 2022)

“I’ve just been down to look at the new B&B set and it’s absolutely fantastic.”

“I’m not going to tell you who the new owners are just yet,” she added.

“But let’s just say it’s very boutique the new decor.

“It is very glamorous, it’s got an absolute touch of class and it’s just on the right side of not being cheesy, so they are your clues.”

And Jane teased that it won’t just be one villager buying the business.

But they won’t be a couple.

She added: “And it’s going to be two owners, who are not a couple and who will be running the B&B. So enjoy that one!”

Why is Eric selling up?

Meanwhile, the exact reason Eric chooses to sell his business has yet to be revealed.

But with son David Metcalfe blundering through life and ruining his own shop – it’s likely to be connected.

However Eric was recently furious after catching David gambling – and fans weren’t pleased either.

“David’s such a idiot. How can he be gambling when his shops been struggling?: one fan asked.

A second said: “How’s David got money to play poker when what feels like 5 minutes ago he’s struggling to keep the shop open?”

“David moans about the shop and how bad it’s doing, yet he’s gambling instead of working,” another viewer said.

