Emmerdale star Danny Miller has revealed how his anxiety got so bad he couldn’t film the ITV soap.

The Aaron Dingle actor told fans how he would break out into a sweat and be unable to say his lines when his anxiety became overwhelming.

He revealed he would even have to call a halt to filming to cope with his anxiety.

What did Danny Miller say about his anxiety?

However, now he has revealed his coping mechanisms – and it means he doesn’t have to stop filming.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Danny said: “It was me not dealing with it. What I do with it now is, if I get anxious, I tell people.

“And people go: ‘What are you feeling anxious about?’ And the more you’re open, the more you’re honest, people go: ‘What are you anxious about? You’re fine, you’re okay.’

You go, okay, sound. I can feel my legs on the floor, I can feel my body, I’m alright. I’m here, I feel real. Great, let’s crack on.

“But instead I was going, I’m going to panic. Don’t tell anyone, don’t tell anyone. It made it worse – and [it made me] sweat,” he added.

Danny Miller plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Danny also revealed it led to issues on set.

He said: “‘Right, stand by for a take and action,’ and I can’t, I’m sorry, I’m sweating, I can’t. Whereas now I’ve dealt with the anxiety and depression because I wasn’t blocking that out any more and I was telling people.

“I was telling people: ‘It’s okay, I’m just a bit hot and sweaty because I’m anxious. My hands are clammy because I’m anxious. I’m sorry, it’s just the way my mind and body deals with it.’

“And it’s fine because people go: ‘No worries, take your time.’ And then your brain realises you’re okay.”

Danny took time off Emmerdale earlier this year to deal with his spiralling anxiety about appearing on the soap.

Emmerdale star Danny thanks his partner

He has credited his girlfriend Steph Jones for helping him through it.

In a lengthy post, he wrote: “Truth is @stephjones1710 is the secret behind this black mirror of mine.

“She deserves the credit, entirely. We all show off our best moments on socials, never do we share the worst moments.

“But this girl has shared and carried some of the lowest points of my life over the last few months.

“A bloody good partner, daughter, sister, auntie but most importantly a true friend. A light at the end of a very dark tunnel for me.

“All that thrown into a big bowl of love and appreciation, mixed in with a beautiful cavapoo in little Gini has played a huge part in me overcoming those dark moments!

“Anxiety and depression grabs you and shakes you no matter who you are or what walk of life. And I hope you read this post (and yes you may cringe) and see the bigger picture.”

