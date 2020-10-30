Soaps

Emmerdale: Fan theory suggests Paul is working with Jamie to set up Belle

Paul has a gambling addiction

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have suggested that Paul is working with Jamie Tate to set up Belle.

A couple of weeks ago, the police questioned Belle and revealed a new witness had come forward saying they saw her run over Moira.

However viewers know that it was Jamie who is responsible for the hit and run.

A new witness came forward saying they saw Belle run Moira over (Credit: ITV)

The Dingles figured out Jamie most-likely hired someone to lie about witnessing the crime.

Meanwhile  after hearing about Belle’s struggles with mental health, Nate decided he would take the blame to save his aunt from going to prison.

However viewers think they’ve figured out who Jamie hired to be a witness to the hit and run – Vinny’s dad Paul.

Emmerdale: Paul and Belle

Paul is Vinny’s dad and the boyfriend of Mandy Dingle, who is Belle’s cousin.

Last week he stole Ellis Chapman’s watch and money from the Dingles in order to use for gambling.

Viewers think Jamie hired Paul to say he saw Belle hit Moira (Credit: ITV)

Could Jamie have paid him to act as a witness?

Emmerdale: Sam and Cain go for revenge on Jamie

Next week, Lydia tells Sam about a confrontation she had with Jamie and he’s furious, assuring her Jamie will get what’s coming to him.

Soon Sam and Cain are forming a revenge plan.

Later at Home Farm, Jamie is pouring himself a drink when he hears ominous noises.

He braces himself to search the house. But as he creeps to the staircase, he’s distracted by a noise in the kitchen.

Cain and Sam turn up for a ‘chat’ (Credit: ITV)

He doesn’t see Moira’s brother Mackenzie hiding in the shadows holding a crowbar.

As Jamie wallows in his drink, Cain and Sam turn up for a ‘chat’, all unaware that Mackenzie is watching and listening in to the conversation.

Cain reveals their plan to a drunk Jamie and Mackenzie listens, his interests piqued.

He soon steps out of the shadows. Has Jamie found a new alliance?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Tommy Cannon on This Morning to speak about Bobby Ball
This Morning: Tommy Cannon emotional as he says he ‘can’t make sense’ of Bobby Ball’s death
The Sister Nathan and Bob (1)
The Sister reviews: Viewers divided over ghostly ending as some brand it ‘worst ever’
Bobby Ball sons on GMB
Bobby Ball: Star’s sons ‘shell-shocked’ by his death as they appear on GMB
Ben Shephard fills in for Alex Beresford on GMB
GMB: Ben Shephard cuts holiday short as co-star Alex Beresford pulls out due to illness
dan walker and piers morgan
Piers Morgan slammed after he cruelly mocks Dan Walker over his book sales
Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke, Helen and greg
Ugly House to Lovely House: Viewers call young couple’s new home ‘pram nightmare’