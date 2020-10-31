Bond producer Barbara Broccoli leads tributes to Sir Sean Connery and says she is ‘devastated’

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90.

The Scottish actor, and the star of seven James Bond films, has died peacefully in his sleep.

Sean’s family confirmed to the BBC that he passed away while at Nassau in The Bahamas.

His son, Jason Connery said: “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Sean passed away surrounded by his family (Credit: SplashNews)

Sean Connery won one Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes

He added that he had “many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he passed.

Celebrities have flocked to social media to pay their tributes to the late star.

On the official James Bond Twitter account, they shared: “Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed.

“Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words —

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

“The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

His former co-star Sam Neill shared a heartfelt tribute

While actor Hugh Jackman shared on Twitter: “I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.”

Also actor Sam Neill, who co-starred in The Hunt For Red October with Sean, tweeted: “Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man, that great actor.”

Sean Connery modeling for Louis Vuitton in 2008 (Credit: SplashNews)

Nicola Sturgeon says she is ‘heartbroken’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.”

Comparatively GMB host Piers Morgan paid his respects with: “RIP Sir Sean Connery, 90. The first James Bond. The best James Bond. What sad news.”

While legendary writer Stephen King shared: “Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy.”



Whereas Gary Lineker played on James Bond’s famous saying with: “Shaken and, on this occasion, stirred to hear that Sir Sean Connery has passed away.

“Had the pleasure of playing golf with him on a couple of occasions. A real character and for me, the best Bond. James Bond should be immortal. RIP.”

