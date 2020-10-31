The Queen will step down once she turns 95 a top royal biographer is now claiming.

The Monarch, will reach the milestone age next April.

Robert Jobson, who has written the likes of Diana: Closely Guarded Secret and Harry’s War: The True Story of the Soldier Prince, says he is almost certain The Queen shall step down from her senior duties then.

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s weekly series The Royal Beat, Robert made the claim.

He said: “I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down.”

A reluctant retirement?

However, he added that this will be a tough decision for the Queen, who would ideally like to rule for her entire lifetime.

But, a decision to step down would likely be influenced by her son, Prince Charles’, alleged strong desire to take over.

The author continued: “I think she won’t want to.

“But realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?”

Queen Elizabeth II has ruled as Queen of Great Britain since 1952.

Prince Charles is next in line to the throne (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Prince Charles said about the matter?

She was officially coronated the following year at Westminster Abbey.

It has long been rumoured that she would step down by the time she reached 95.

Despite this, Prince Charles released an unprecedented denial at the very claim just last year.

A brief statement released by Clarence House last December stated: “There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age.”

What’s more there is even some debate on whether the next in line should be Charles or his eldest son William.



In fact, University College London’s The Constitution Unit, even states on its official website, that Charles could easily pass his title to William within his lifetime.

They state: “Having waited over 60 years as heir apparent, it would be perfectly natural for Prince Charles to want to assume the throne and perform the royal duties for which he has spent so long preparing in waiting.

“But it would be equally natural if, after reigning for a few years as an increasingly elderly monarch, he chose to invite Parliament to hand on the throne to Prince William.”

