Emmerdale has revealed the explosive first look at Danny Miller returning as Aaron Dingle.

The actor quit the soap last year to appear on I’m A Celebrity ahead of welcoming his baby son Albert.

But now he’s making an explosive comeback less than a year later.

And the soap has revealed the dramatic moment he first appears on screen.

Emmerdale teases return of Danny Miller

“Who the hell are you?” Aaron says as he walks into Terry trying to flee from his attack on Liv.

But as he walks further into the cottage and sees Liv unconscious on the floor, Aaron turns back to look at Terry with a murderous glare.

Harriet walks in so she has no choice but to arrest him.

Will Aaron kill Terry?

It has already been confirmed that Aaron will viciously beat Terry for what he’s done.

And then he will find himself arrested and separated from his sister.

Aaron’s back in Emmerdale

Danny Miller told Metro: “He walks in, sees a stranger in his house, he could be anybody but given the state of the panic, Aaron just deals with it by punching as always.

“Just as that happens, Harriet walks in so she has no choice but to arrest him. There’s not really much choice for him, it’s just bad timing.”

“Well, she’s a police officer. She walked in to arrest Terry but ends up arresting them both.”

‘Instantly interested’ in brief return

Actor Danny recently opened up about a potential full-time return.

“It’s a short stint, six and a half weeks, I think,” he told Entertainment Daily and other press.

“I never imagined after I’m A Celebrity that I’d come back for a long period of time so soon, so when they called and asked if I’d like to be a part of the 50th, I was instantly interested.

“Emmerdale has been huge for me, it was an honour that I got asked to return and say happy birthday.”

But as for a full-time return, Danny says not just now.

He added: “It was just nice to be back for a short stint and see everybody.

“It’s like going to a party every day and just catching up with people all over the place, cast and crew.

“I’ve got a few things on at the end of the year, a pantomime and stuff, and then I’ve got a job next year as well, so it’s just not the right time at the moment.

“But I’m not one of those actors that say: ‘No, that’s it now, I’ve shelved it.’

“As I said, it’s a massive part of my life, a huge part of my life, and it always will be.

“There’s never a chance of me ever saying I’ll never go back.”

Do you want to see Danny return full-time?

