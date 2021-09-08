Colin Baker will be making an appearance in Emmerdale later this month.

When Diane Sugden arranges to meet a man for a date in a pub, she’s unprepared for this strange passion.

Will her date Michael impress her?

Emmerdale: Colin Baker to make an appearance

Speaking about his role in the soap, he said: “I am so old that I remember watching Emmerdale Farm long before it became just Emmerdale when my friend (and colleague from Doctor Who days) Frazer Hines was a youthful Joe Sugden and Arthur Pentelow was in the cast.

Colin will make an appearance in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“So to get a call to join the cast, albeit briefly, as a possible love interest for Elizabeth Estenson, an actress I had long admired, certainly appealed to me.

“A bonus was the fact that also in my scenes with Rodney Blackstock, played by my old friend Patrick Mower.

“I enjoyed my Covid compliant time with both of them in Leeds inordinately.

“As to what happened, well you’ll just have to watch and find out. It’s a bit of a puzzle actually.”

What has Colin Baker been in?

Colin played the sixth incarnation of the doctor (Credit: Pb/Shutterstock)

Colin Baker famously played the sixth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who from 1984 until 1986.

He has made many appearances as the sixth doctor in Doctor Who audio dramas.

He has also played different roles in Casualty, The Bill and Doctors.

In 2000 he played a judge in Hollyoaks.

Colin appeared on the twelfth series of I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

More recently he appeared in Star Trek Continues where he played Minister Amphidamas.

In 2012, he appeared in the 12th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. In 2018 he appeared in Celebrity 5 Go Camping.

This year he will play Conrad in film You Might Get Lost and Charles Sutton in The Ghosts of Borley Rectory.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

