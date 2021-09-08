Emmerdale: 4 clues Marlon missed that April is being bullied – as he’s slammed by viewers

Emmerdale viewers have slammed Marlon Dingle as he missed four huge signs his daughter April is being bullied again.

Earlier this year, April Windsor set up a social media page for those grieving after the shock death of Leanna Cavanagh.

At first the page seemed to be going well, however April soon found she was being bullied by an anonymous troll account, which led to her school peers joining in.

April is being bullied (Credit: ITV)

Marlon found out about the bullying and decided to take April’s phone away to protect her.

However he gave it back to a few weeks later. He instructed April not to use social media, but she decided to download her apps again.

As she reactivated her accounts, the bullying started again. It was later revealed that the anonymous troll was none other than April’s friend, and aunt, Cathy.

Earlier this week, April found out her number had been shared online and she as being bombarded with awful messages.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, September 7) April came home early from school clearly upset.

She told Marlon she was ill and she ended up being sick, as it all became too much for her.

Outside of their house, Marlon spoke to April about her feeling sick.

April started being sick (Credit: ITV)

Soon April’s phone began receiving text messages and Marlon even pointed it out saying: “You’re popular today. All those texts.”

He even asked if it was anyone he knows. He begged April to talk to him, saying he could see something was wrong.

As April said there was nothing he could do, Cathy came along. Marlon asked Cathy what was bothering April.

When April said she was feeling better, Marlon went back to work, leaving Cathy with April.

Emmerdale fans question how Marlon hasn’t figured out what’s wrong with April

Fans questioned how Marlon couldn’t see what was wrong with April (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ladhood character Tom Cragg is played by Shaun Thomas who starred as Gerry Roberts in Emmerdale

However fans were baffled as to how Marlon hadn’t figured out that April was being bullied again, considering all the clues.

Not only did she come home from school, clearly being sick with worry, her phone kept going off and he practically caught her lying about why she came home.

Fans were quick to question how he hadn’t figured it out.

Oh Marlon can't you see it's the bloody phone going off, that's a hint like before, Ffs #emmerdale — Kathleen (@Kathlee53178282) September 7, 2021

Still don't understand Cathy's end goal, or why Marlon hasn't noticed anything considering he already knew what was going on before. #Emmerdale — Caitlin (@landslideskies) September 7, 2021

In the real world, the parent would snatch the mobile phone from their child's hand, especially as you know that they have been receiving nasty messages in the past. Come on Marlon you can tell she's not herself and suffering in silence. #emmerdale — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) September 7, 2021

Marlon has to thick as mince if he cannot see what is wrong with April. He knew about her bullying first time around? Why can't he work it out again? 🙄🙄#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) September 7, 2021

Shouldn't Marlon already know? Was only a few weeks ago he found out about the Donna messages #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieNews81) September 7, 2021

April is being bullied again. Why can't you work that out Marlon? Are you that deluded. 😬😬 #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) September 7, 2021

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Matty in danger after horrific accident?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!