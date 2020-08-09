Claire King has revealed that the classic episodes of Emmerdale which have been airing during the pandemic have fuelled trolls attacking her online.

The 57-year-old actress played Kim Tate on and off between 1989 and 1999 before returning in 2018 full time.

Recently ITV have been airing classic episodes of the soap from Claire’s first stint – and unfortunately it has led to cruel trolls attacking Claire online.

Claire says she has been trolled over her looks (Credit: ITV)

What have the trolls been saying to Claire King?

It got so bad the actress opted to quit social media altogether rather than put up with it.

She told OK!: “I think everyone in the public eye gets trolled, it seems to be the in thing these days. The first time I was in Emmerdale, we didn’t have social media so it’s a completely different world.

“I came off Twitter because some of the comments got very personal and it’s always age-related.”

Claire also detailed the cruel messages from trolls.

She said: “I had messages calling me a ‘wizened old woman’. It’s cruel and I don’t think it helps that Classic Emmerdale is shown on ITV3, so you can see me in my prime in the afternoon. Then a few hours later I’ve aged 30 years in the current episodes on ITV.”

Claire is currently awaiting her return to Emmerdale after being quietly written out so she could shield during the pandemic.

When will Kim Tate return to Emmerdale?

The actress recently revealed she had been cleared by doctors to make a return to the soap.

She suffers from arthritis and her immune system is compromised as a result.

Claire was in the show for ten years from 1989 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

But now all she is waiting for is bosses to write Kim back in and she will be back.

Production on the ITV soap shut down back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and didn’t resume until late May.

Kim was last seen on screen last month when she discovered her son Jamie was responsible for running over Moira Barton and leaving her for dead.

But in a shock turn of events, Kim was out-schemed and ended up being run out of the village.

Her daughter-in-law Andrea blackmailed her into leaving – holding Jamie’s freedom to ransom.

However, viewers can be sure Kim will get her revenge and no one will be safe.

