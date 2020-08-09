Emmerdale boss teases murder of ‘notorious’ character as fans demand end of ‘boring’ Malone storyline

Emmerdale fans are demanding an end to evil Malone’s storylines on the soap.

The corrupt police officer was revealed to be the real crime boss behind drug dealer Will Taylor earlier this year.

He has since gone on to have an affair with Will’s partner, vicar Harriet Finch, and caused all manner of troubles with Cain Dingle and ex Moira Barton.

Last month he managed to survive being hit over the head with a spanner – and has vowed revenge.

Viewers slam “boring” storyline

But fans just want him gone after finding the storyline “boring”.

The ITV soap posted a spoiler to their Twitter account about Malone threatening Dawn Taylor – but the response from fans was less than enthusiastic.

One said: “How much longer is this storyline going to go on for? I’ve reached my final straw with it.”

A second said: “Please can this storyline just end!!”

Fans just want the storyline over (Credit: ITV)

A third said: “This storyline is just completely ridiculous!! I’m on my hols for two weeks and won’t even miss watching it.”

A fourth said: “Omg cannot believe that Malone storyline is still going, I stopped watching in March because of that.”

Another said: “This is a terrible storyline. Please end it. Did no one ever think just record him and end it all? He’s not that clever a character to have pulled this off.”

Emmerdale murder confirmed

The backlash comes as soap bosses have finally confirmed that a “notorious” character will be murdered in the coming weeks.

A preview teases: “After the murder and cover-up of one of Emmerdale’s most notorious characters, one resident will find themselves spiralling into darkness.

“Intent on self destruction, their actions will have devastating consequences for others…”

Jane Hudson, the show’s executive producer also spilled: “There’s been lots of people trying to guess who’s going to die. Is it Malone, is it Will, is it Harriet?

“Well, all I can tell you is nobody has quite guessed it correctly yet. People have been in the right area, the right region, but they’ve not quite guessed it.

“But it’s very, very soon.”

