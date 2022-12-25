Emmerdale Christmas Day spoilers: A mystery visitor drops a bombshell on Chas

Emmerdale spoilers for the Christmas Day episode reveal a new player is in town – and he’s here for Cain and Chas.

But as she is left reeling by the revelation, what does this mean for the future?

Also tonight, Chas struggles with a family Christmas that doesn’t involve her.

And, Liam bites off rather more than he can chew.

All this and more in Christmas Day’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Caleb wants answers from his brother (Credit: ITV)

Cain has a visitor in prison

As Christmas Day dawns, Cain Dingle is facing it behind bars.

But he’s about to get a visitor…

Caleb arrives and neither man says a word, but it soon becomes clear Caleb is Cain’s brother.

Caleb confronts Cain over lying that their mother, Faith, died 30 years ago, when actually she only went recently.

Cain tells Caleb to stay away from his family, but that’s not going to happen as Caleb is fuming Cain took away his choice. Will they reconcile?

A firework and a bombshell are about to explode in Chas’s life (Credit: ITV)

Chas’s explosive Christmas in Emmerdale spoilers

Meanwhile, back in the village, Chas is trying to make amends by taking Christmas presents to the Dingles’ and a birthday present for Belle.

But neither Belle nor Mandy make her feel welcome. Sad and lonely, Chas leaves to seek solace in the closed Woolpack.

However, Paddy is there with Eve and Marlon’s family.

Not wanting to hurt their daughter, Chas and Paddy try to carry on as normal, but Marlon’s emotional speech makes it all too much for Chas and she quickly departs.

She has her mother’s firework in tow and at daughter Grace’s grave, Chas decided it’s the time to let it off.

She reads the card Faith left her and lights the firework.

However, just as it takes off, a stranger approaches her with some bombshell news.

What has Chas just found out? And is it connected to her long-lost brother?

Liam has accepted far too many lunch invitations (Credit: ITV)

Liam’s large Christmas

As Leyla tucks into a meal for one, Liam has over-committed and accepted three invitations for Christmas lunch!

He starts his day at the Dingles’, and despite trying to refuse the food, is forced to give in.

Liam then heads to Holdgate to see Rishi and is confronted with piles more food on offer.

Finally arriving at Bernice’s she happily tells him they’ve also saved him some food!

But it’s not just about the food at Bernice’s as the former couple share a kiss!

Ethan is full of Christmas spirit (Credit: ITV)

A street party begins in Emmerdale spoilers

The Andersons are having a very merry Christmas.

Ethan takes the church PA system out into the village and along with a set of disco lights, gets the party started.

It’s a happy, festive day as the villagers all join in.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!