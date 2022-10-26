Emmerdale has ‘officially ruined’ Chas as she tries to get rid of Aaron, fans declare

Last night’s Emmerdale (Tuesday October 26, 2022), saw Chas try to get rid of Aaron, telling him that the best thing for him would be to leave the village.

Initially wanting to get back home, Aaron questioned whether he should stay put.

However, Chas told him to go ahead with his plans to leave so that her affair would stay a secret from Paddy.

Now, fans have declared that Emmerdale has ‘officially ruined’ Chas after seeing her stoop to a new low.

Chas told Aaron to leave (Credit: ITV)

Aaron is starting to get suspicious that Chas is still having an affair with Al, despite his mum promising him that it’s over.

This week saw Chas sink to new depths as she told Aaron that the affair was definitely over.

When Aaron asked Chas to swear on his life that she’d ended things with Al, she used emotional manipulation to try and turn the blame back on him.

She accused him of being insensitive by asking her to do such a thing, especially after already losing Grace, not wanting to tempt fate.

Last night, with Aaron on to her, Chas encouraged him to leave the village after Liv’s funeral.

He had considered moving back to Emmerdale permanently, asking his boyfriend Marco to move back with him.

However, Chas managed to convince him that staying in the village would only bring up bad memories for him.

With this, she convinced Aaron to leave so that he wouldn’t tell Paddy about her affair.

Chas is destroying her family (Credit: ITV)

Fans blame Emmerdale for ruining Chas

With Chas’ morals truly out of the window, fans have blamed the soap for ruining the character.

One fan declared: “So they have officially ruined Chas’ character. What she did to Aaron tonight is unforgivable.”

Another agreed: “What have the writers on Emmerdale done to Chas? I feel like the only way for her now is an exit with Al. They have ruined her character with this affair and with Al of all people, who ruined her business, she would never have forgiven him.”

So they have officially ruined Chas character. What she did to Aaron tonight is unforgivable #Emmerdale — Rachel1993 (@RachelHeaps93) October 25, 2022

What have the writers on #Emmerdale done to Chas, I feel like the only way for her now is an exit with Al. They have ruined her character with this affair and with Al of all ppl who ruined her business she would have never have forgiven him. — Nay26 (@kesh_mon) October 25, 2022

Chas lying to her son saying it’s all over with Al.. she’s low very low.. how have they changed her character so much? She walks around all moody and now having this affair.. Chas trying to put the blame onto Aaron.. 🤮 #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) October 25, 2022

A third viewer exclaimed: “Chas lying to her son saying it’s all over with Al… she’s low, very low… How have they changed her character so much? She walks around all moody and now having this affair. Chas trying to put the blame onto Aaron…”

Another Emmerdale fan said: “This Chas/Al affair storyline is awful; you can tell that Lucy Pargeter hates this storyline and doesn’t believe in it either, like most of us viewers. [Bleep] are these producers thinking? They’ve ruined Chas’ character for ages, but this is taking the [bleep].”

A fifth fan moaned: “Can Chas possibly sink any lower seriously? NAH. If she thinks she hates herself now just wait until the family find out, especially if it comes out the lengths she actually went to with Aaron to keep her guilty secret. Paddy needs to go for full custody ASAP, seriously.”

Chas’ head is all over the place (Credit: ITV)

Will Chas see sense?

Chas has had a lot to deal with recently.

Her mum has died and so has Liv.

And Aaron can’t stand to look at her.

Slowly losing her family, will Chas wake up and realise what she’s done?

Will she leave Al and try to win the Dingles round?

