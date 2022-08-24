Emmerdale fans reckon Chas deserves everything she gets as they suss out her fate!

Emmerdale has promised that Chas and Al‘s affair will be one of the stories that which explodes for their 50th anniversary later this year.

And for some fans that can’t come quick enough. But it’s not just the big drama they’re looking forward to, this one is distinctly personal!

Chas and Al’s affair has been controversial (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al’s affair has never been popular with the show’s fans. After all, he’s the man that tried to swindle her out of the Woolpack and even caused the place to blow up.

So, when Chas fell for him fans weren’t happy. Especially as she has loving hubby Paddy and her daughter, Eve, at home.

However, after the events of this week, they are desperate for Chas’ affair to blow up in her face – and they reckon she deserves everything she gets!

Chas and Al’s secret was out (Credit: ITV)

Chas in Emmerdale

Recent episodes saw Belle find out about Chas and Al, and she was all set to tell Paddy until Chas talked her out of it.

Chas declared her love for Paddy and Belle insisted that she must end the affair.

But it was another excuse Chas used to keep Belle quiet that really got fans’ ire rising.

She said if Belle revealed the affair, her dying mother’s Faith’s final days would be ‘blighted’.

“Just give me this time with my mum,” Chas begged Belle.

Belle was furious at her for this – but not as much as viewers were.

“Selifsh” and “disrespectful” were just two of the terms used to describe Chas on Twitter.

@emmerdale Chas using Faith as an excuse to cover up the affair. She really is horrible she needs to do one. — Darren Millar (@Dmillar48204176) August 23, 2022

Chas really using faith dying to stop bell saying a thing that’s so disrespectful. Instead of using her mums last few months cheating she should have been there for her mother . #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox (@chattymandan) August 23, 2022

Chas’s actions seem to be the last straw for fans, with many now desperate for her to get her comeuppance sooner rather than later.

And some are wishing a terrible fate on her and Al.

Chas used her mum’s illness as an excuse (Credit: ITV)

“They [the Dingles] need to excommunicate Chas,” one said.

“My guess is that Al gets crushed during the storm and makes a confession to Kerry as he dies,” dreamt another.

Vile cow her mum dying is no excuse to cheat bell needs to reveal all and they need to ex communicate Chas #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox (@chattymandan) August 23, 2022

Hoping Belle will tell the whole village about Chas and Al… #Emmerdale — Teena Massam 💙🌷🌼 (@teenamassam) August 23, 2022

No, I think Chas only told Belle wgat she wanted to hear. My guess is that Al gets crushed during the storm and makes a confession to kerry as he dies #Emmerdale — Sam Farmer (@SamFarmer2) August 24, 2022

What will happen next remains to be seen, but one things for sure as the show’s anniversary approaches – no one seems to be wishing Chas and Al live happily ever after!

