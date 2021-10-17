Emmerdale: Charity Dingle ‘drowning’ will push viewers to the edge of their seats, warns Emma Atkins

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle will be pushed to her limit as she drowns with lover Mackenzie Boyd.

Actress Emma Atkins has teased the secret stunt she had to pull off for Super Soap Week’s massive episodes.

Charity Dingle will be pushed to her limits next week in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers have already revealed that Charity and Mackenzie will slip away from their groups for a tryst in the woods.

However Mackenzie will panic when he hears a splash and Charity disappears beneath the water.

Former Woolpack landlady Charity is feared drowned in the dramatic events.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Soap confirms devastating maze fire as Meena Jutla struggles to breathe

Emmerdale viewers know characters will be left fighting for their lives next week.

And it has been confirmed that at least one will die.

Now Emma has teased how Charity will fare.

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle faces death in Super Soap Week

She said: “Survival week is going to be pretty spectacular and the dynamic relationship between Charity and Mackenzie will come into its own during this explosive week of drama.

“There is an element of humour in their dialogue and meet-ups and amidst the darkness of Meena – it will cast some lightness.

“However, they have their own interesting journey to go on and between the mischievous banter all is not as well as it seems.

However, will Charity survive Super Soap Week? (Credit: ITV)

“Both characters will be pushed to their limits and the audience will be on the edge of their seats.”

However she added: “Yes, it was exciting.

“I did my own stunt at one point which I can’t divulge because it would spoil the surprise.

Read more: OPINION: Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla is THE perfect example of a soap villain

“But it’s a pretty dramatic moment for Charity and Mackenzie.

However Laurence Robb added that both characters are in danger, adding: “There’s always an element of danger in Emmerdale and Mack seems to head for it.”

Who do you think will die?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!