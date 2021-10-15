OPINION: Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla is THE perfect example of a soap villain

Emmerdale has had a bad run of villains over the last few years – but Meena Jutla has changed all that.

The problem for Emmerdale is that they have always had their iconic character looming over the show in Kim Tate.

Meena Jutla is exactly what Emmerdale has been missing (Credit: ITV)

Nothing could ever match her because she was legendary and all who came after her were compared to her.

And none of them stood up to her.

But now she’s back and has been humanised and updated and so she’s a different kind of villain.

She’s the vampire in the castle who needs to keep the villagers safe so she can feed off them.

And that creates a vacuum for a new villain – and we have been given Meena.

Now she’s not that original (killer nurse Emma Barton says hello) but she is exactly what Emmerdale needs now.

She’s focused, unpredictable, utterly unhinged and phenomenal to watch.

From one minute to the next you don’t know whether she’s going to casually leave her brother-in-law to die in a car accident, or shove a teenage girl over a bridge to her doom.

Where other recent Dales serial killers have been a bit wet (Lachlan White, cough) Meena definitely isn’t.

She kills because she can – and when she needs to.

Meena Jutla would make mincemeat of Lachlan White (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla makes previous killers look wet

There’s no messing around with dull financial motives. If she wants you dead, she’ll kill you.

If you’re a threat to her, she will kill you.

While those before her have all been killers of convenience, Meena enjoys the killing – and it shows on screen.

And can anyone imagine Meena backing down to the likes of spoiled rich baby Lachlan if he tried to kill her?

She’d finish him off while painting her nails.

And let’s not pretend the likes of DI Malone would stand a chance either.

One dodgy threat from him and she’d be redecorating half the village in a blood red hue.

Finally there is a serial killer worthy of being in the nation’s second favourite soap.

Now if she could just get on and kill off some of the deadwood before the soap gods have their justice on her, she’ll be even more iconic.

