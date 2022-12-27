Emmerdale teen Cathy’s shattering ‘never seen before’ storyline ‘worked out’ by viewers

Emmerdale fans have come up with a pretty radical idea about what’s eating Cathy Hope.

Recently viewers have seen the teenager acting out, losing her temper with dad, Bob.

Cathy in Emmerdale is facing a tough time (Credit: ITV)

The soap’s boss has teased that Cathy will be at the centre of a storyline that has never been done before.

And people have been scrabbling to work out what that could be.

Some have now hit upon a theory the plot will be based around paternity.

Is Bob Hope not actually her real dad? That’s one train of thought.

One fan said on Twitter: “That’s the next storyline, she isn’t Bob’s daughter.”

Another wrote: “Agree and Paddy is her dad!!”

Others have taken it a step further and think that Cathy and her twin brother Heath have different dads.

Yes, you read that right.

And, while this is a rare thing, it can actually happen.

Will Cathy Hope be at the centre of a paternity plot? (Credit: ITV)

Some Emmerdale fans think local vet Paddy Kirk could be Cathy’s real father – he actually delivered her and her brother!

An imaginative fan wrote: “I think the twins have different Dads and she will need to go for tests and find out Bob isn’t her biological dad just a thought.”

Another agreed: “Different dad from Heath even though they are twins. Very, very rare and not been covered before.”

Recently, Cathy had something of a meltdown and tried to explain her feelings to Heath.

She couldn’t put her finger on what was troubling her but explained that she could be feeling really down one minute and then suddenly she’s fine again.

She said: “It’s like this thing comes down and I hate everything and I’m scared. And then it’s gone.”

Another theory is that Cathy Hope has a mental illness.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

