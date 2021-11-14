Ex-Emmerdale star Mark Jordon has floored soap fans with a shock hair transformation.

The 55-year-old Daz Spencer actor has been known for his curly mane of slightly greying red hair.

But this week, he stunned fans by revealing his complete transformation – by showing off his bald head.

Mark posted a picture of his new shaved do on Instagram.

He captioned the snap: “Step too far!”

Fans were completely stunned by the transformation and flocked to share their thoughts with him.

One said: “Wow, you look like a different person, wouldn’t have recognised you in this. Looks great!”

A second said: “Is it a filter? Please let it be a filter.”

A third said: “I didn’t recognise you at first but oh your lovely curls.”

A fourth said: “Wow…..that’s severe Mark! Prefer the hair as makes you look younger, but you could always start again.”

Who is Emmerdale’s Mark dating?

Actor Mark is dating his former co-star Laura Norton with the pair recently welcoming their first child.

Mark and Laura began dating after meeting on the set of Emmerdale in 2014.

Heartbeat star Mark played Dan Spencer’s brother Daz on and off from 2014 until 2019.

In 2019, the couple announced their engagement and in August 2020, they revealed they were expecting their first child together.

However the pair welcomed their son Jesse into the world in January.

She posted the news on Instagram, writing: “So on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world.

“It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had a probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown.

“He is perfect and we’re all so happy to welcome him to the fam. Jesse Jordon we’re all head over heels in love with you.”

However, Mark already has two older children Joseph and Poppy from his relationship to actress Siobhan Finneran.

