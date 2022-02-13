Emmerdale cast member Claire King has opened up on her daily battle with a major illness.

The Kim Tate actress, 60, suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.

Emmerdale cast member Claire King suffers from rheumatoid arthritis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale cast: Claire King opens up on health condition

It is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints.

In a recent interview, Claire opened up about how she copes with the condition and how it affects her at work.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she shared: “Over the years treatments have improved. I have various pills and injections every week and I just get on with it.”

I’ve got metal in some of my fingers

The soap star added: “There are certain things I can’t do at work, like wearing killer heels for more than five minutes. And the costume department has to do up all my buttons, as it takes me ages.

“Doing my hair and make-up takes me a bit longer, too, as I’ve got metal in some of my fingers.”

Claire has played Kim Tate since 1989 (Credit: ITV)

Claire reveals how illness affects her

The condition meant Claire had to take time off from Emmerdale during the pandemic as she is vulnerable to Covid.

She hit out at virus sceptics last year – revealing she shouts at people who refused to wear a mask.

At the time, she told The Sun: “I still shout at people for not wearing masks. It’s just respect for other people, isn’t it?

“I don’t understand why some people don’t want the vaccine, either. I have had both my jabs and if I get side effects I’ll deal with them then.”

Claire added: “I was told there was a high chance if I got COVID-19 I wouldn’t survive it, so it was always the better option. I have no issues with it. But if you’re not going to get the vaccine, have a bit of respect for other people and wear a mask.”

