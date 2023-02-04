Emmerdale fans have worked out a shocking twist in Caleb Miligan and Cain Dingle’s betrayal storyline.

The newcomer arrived in December and introduced himself as Faith Dingle’s long lost son.

He quickly bonded with the wider Dingle family and sister Chas, but Cain was a bit harder to win round.

In fact, it took Charity Dingle having a breakdown over her rapist’s death to make Cain realise that life is too short.

He extended an offer of a pint to Caleb and the two brothers began bonding.

Emmerdale fans have worked out an explosive twist for Cain and Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmedale fans ‘work out’ Cain and Caleb twist

However, a shock twist saw it revealed to viewers that Caleb is hiding something from his family.

He could be seen discretely reading a text message on his phone that read: “Update?”

That comes after his secret phone call where he said: “We’re finally making headway. We keep reeling him in until we get exactly what we want.”

What’s Cain hiding?

But despite the shock at Caleb’s secret, fans think Cain has one of his own.

His sudden change of heart seeing him welcome Caleb has them convinced he knows what’s going on.

They are sure Cain knows that Caleb cannot be trusted.

And they think he will keep him close to find out exactly what plan he’s got up his sleeves.

In fact, they are convinced that Cain knows what Caleb is up to.

One said: “Maybe Caleb is not the real Caleb and Cain has known from the start and just playing along to see what he’s up to.”

A second said: “Caleb needs to be careful he’s not very discreet at all and Cain isn’t stupid.”

Another said: “Cain knows what Caleb does!”

A fourth said: “Now I am thinking, is Caleb even Cain’s brother?”

Is Cain onto his long-lost brother on Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

All is not as it seems

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has teased that not all is as it seems.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

She even appeared to drop a hint that Caleb isn’t Cain’s brother.

“Does he really want to be Cain’s brother or does he have ulterior motives?” she said during a teaser video for 2023.

“Whenever we have the big house and the villagers coming together in a story, it’s just not going to end well at all.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

