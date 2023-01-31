Just what is Caleb in Emmerdale hiding? All the theories on his big secret

Ever since Caleb Miligan arrived on the scene in Emmerdale, it’s been clear he’s hiding something – but what is it?

There are so many theories doing the rounds, but which – if any – are correct?

Here’s all the theories about Caleb and what he is hiding in Emmerdale.

What is Caleb hiding in Emmerdale?

Caleb is up to something, we just don’t know what – yet! (Credit: ITV)

1. He’s trying to steal Cain’s life

Revenge has to be in Caleb‘s mind.

He was denied the opportunity to know his mother by Cain 30 years ago and now Faith is dead he’ll never get that chance again.

Even now Caleb has returned and helped Cain get out of prison, Cain is resolute he wants nothing to do with him and Caleb is bad news.

However, the rest of the Dingles are keen on Caleb and have welcomed him in.

But is that the plan?

Strip Cain of everything he has and leave him with nothing?

“Do you think Caleb is out to take Cain’s family from him, leaving him alone?” questioned one fan.

“He’s already bought the two boys with Christmas presents. He’s flattering a vulnerable Moira. Will she fall for it or realise what’s going on?”

There’s no love lost between these brothers (Credit: ITV)

2. He’s planning to kill Cain

As Cain continues to get heavy handed with his brother to get rid of him, will Caleb turn the tables and kill him?

In scenes earlier this month, Caleb made it very clear if he was to kill Cain he’d get away with it.

“Just so you know: through a little bit of good luck and a lot of good judgement, I don’t have the tiniest blemish on my record,” Caleb explained.

“So if all this reaches some sort of ridiculous crescendo and I end up doing something terrible to you, I’ll be walking away.

“You maybe bear that in mind.”

Was that a threat he intends to follow through?

Is Caleb lying about his true identity? (Credit: ITV)

3. He’s not Faith’s son

It would be an unforgiveable lie, but what if he’s not Cain and Chas’s brother after all?

Could he be pretending?

No one has asked for a DNA test and fans have picked up on it.

“What if this Caleb is not actually Faith’s son/ Cain’s brother and is a imposter?” they queried on Twitter.

Someone else also suggested they should have a DNA test: “Caleb’s too smug and a DNA test would be good since there’s only his word that he’s Faith’s son.”

So if he’s not really Caleb, then who is he?

Al was killed by Kyle, but does Caleb know him? (Credit: ITV)

4. Connected to Al

Caleb grew up in care.

Al Chapman also grew up in care.

Could they have known each other? Be friends or even foster brothers?

And is Caleb here to get revenge for Al’s death?

Does he really have as much money as he’s making out? (Credit: ITV)

5. He’s actually broke and wants to swindle cash

Recent scenes saw Caleb open his wallet – and it surprised fans.

They couldn’t understand why it was so battered.

But is that they key?

Is the wallet evidence Caleb is actually broke and is here to swindle both the Dingles and Kim to get his fortune back?

“Did anyone else see Caleb’s wallet looking a bit worse for wear?

“Maybe he’s broke and wants to swindle the village out of some cash…” predicted one fan.

WHO is Chloe’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

6. Is Caleb Chloe and Amy’s dad?

Chloe Harris is another villager with a mysterious past.

We know her adoptive dad ‘Damon’ is very rich and very dangerous.

We also believe he’s in prison, but what if he’s not? What if he’s been released and headed to the village?

As far as we know Caleb and Chloe‘s paths haven’t crossed on screen yet…

One fan wrote: “Caleb is clearly Amy and Chloe’s dad – they said he would be linked to other pasts in the village, Kerry returns and then boom.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Emmerdale viewers, a question: we’ve never seen Chloe’s dad, I’m guessing it’s Caleb, anyone else think the same? Also, am I right in saying Kerry told Amy that Chloe’s dad is the same person as her dad?”

Could this be why he’s so keen to get Kyle out of prison: is Kyle his grandson?

Moira’s been caught out before in a revenge plot against Cain (Credit: ITV)

7. Caleb wants to steal Moira

Cain’s wife, Moira, certainly has form for cheating on her husband.

When his long-lost son, Nate Robinson, arrived in town he set about seducing Moira in order to steal her from Cain and ruin his life.

It worked and Moira fell for the plot.

Is Caleb planning the same thing? Fans seem to think so!

“I call it here, now. Caleb will sleep with Moira, just you wait and see,” said one.

Another added: “How long before Moira and Caleb sleep together?”

Caleb worked to get Cain out of prison, but why? (Credit: ITV)

8. An undercover cop?

From his arrival Caleb immediately became invested in Kyle killing Al.

But is that because he’s an undercover cop wanting to bring down the Dingles?

Kyle might be out on bail, but he’s not free just yet – could this all be part of Caleb’s police plan?

“Caleb the undercover cop. Coming out of the blue just after a murder to try to uncover the truth about Al’s murder. Getting close to the Dingles, especially Moira and Chas,” observed one viewer.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

