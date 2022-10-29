Emmerdale breaks TV rule with Faith Dingle’s ‘comeback from the dead’

Emmerdale has broken a major television rule with Faith Dingle’s return.

The ITV soap tore up the rule book for last night’s emotional goodbye to the beloved character.

Faith Dingle returned for one last goodbye last night in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

In the show the family decided to do a joint celebration for both Faith and Liv Flaherty.

But as the Dingles descended on the church to say goodbye to their loved ones, there were a few things different about the episode.

For the first time in Emmerdale history, every single character appeared to pay their respects as the coffins were led through the village.

And as they arrived in the church there was a huge rule breaking moment that left fans in tears.

It was revealed that Faith had written her own eulogy to be read out by her former flame Eric Pollard.

As Eric read out Faith’s letter, revealing she had “loads of regrets”, things took a twist.

Emotional goodbye to Faith has Emmerdale fans in tears

Faith was then seen sitting down to write the words, saying: “I’ve not always been the best mum to my two.

“I get that from my mother, who got it from her evil old witch of a mother, who though I hate to speak ill of the dead, probably got it from hers as well.

“But thankfully my two are the best parents a child could ever wish for. They broke the mould and I ain’t half proud of them for it.

“So to my kids Cain and Chas, I salute you and I love you more than I can say. And I’m sorry that in the great lottery of parents, you got me.

“I’ve given a lot of thought about how I want you to remember me, I don’t want you to remember for my cancer. I want you to remember me as me.

“Not what’s left at the end of a horrible fight I was never going to win. I hope you understand. I like to think I’ll see you all again one day. You’ll find me at the bar. I’ll save you all a seat. Lots of love, Faith.”

Emmerdale pulled off an incredibly emotional episode for Faith Dingle’s goodbye (Credit: ITV)

By the end, Faith sat smiling looking directly into the camera.

She broke the fourth wall – and a television golden rule. (Unless it’s a device, as in Gentleman Jack or Fleabag.)

However it did leave fans emotional.

One said: “Very moving, very well done Emmerdale, I’ve cried all week, loved Faith.”

A second said: “Faith, sitting at the table and writing her goodbye 😢”

A third added: “Such an AMAZING scene, great send off for Faith and Liv!”

