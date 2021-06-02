Emmerdale: Bernice branded 'desperate' and 'selfish' by viewers as she tries to win Liam back
Soaps

Emmerdale: Bernice branded ‘desperate’ and ‘selfish’ by viewers as she tries to win Liam back

Bernice and Liam split up at the end of 2019

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale viewers have branded Bernice Blackstock ‘desperate’ and ‘selfish’ as she became convinced Liam was still in love with her.

Last week, Bernice returned to the village after over a year away.

The character left to go to Australia at the end of 2019 to help her daughter Dee Dee look after her dad Charlie, who had been involved in a bad car accident.

When she returned, she told her pregnant daughter Gabby that she had returned for her.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight
Bernice is back (Credit: ITV)

However Gabby soon discovered Bernice had got back together with Charlie when in Australia, but he cheated on her with his nurse.

Emmerdale: Bernice convinced Liam wants her back

In last night’s scenes (Tuesday, June 2) Bernice asked her ex-fiancée Liam to come over to hers so she could give him something.

Outside of her house, Bernice returned her engagement ring to Liam.

But as she dropped it on the ground, Liam’s current fiancé Leyla saw her on one knee and from her perspective, it looked like Bernice was proposing.

Leyla slapped Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Leyla slapped Bernice and later Liam’s daughter Leanna found out that Bernice had upset Leyla.

Meanwhile in the café, Bernice told Nicola and Diane that she’s convinced Liam still wants to be with her and that Leyla is worried he will leave her.

Nicola tried to get Bernie to see that Liam didn’t want her anymore and reminded her she came back for Gabby, not Liam.

Bernice wants Liam back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Nicola and Jimmy to split as he confesses his feelings to Mandy?

Later Leanna came by and warned Bernice to back off, leaving Bernice even more convinced Liam still wanted her.

However fans weren’t impressed with Bernice’s behaviour and branded her ‘desperate’ and ‘selfish.’

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Wednesday, June 2 2021

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Coronation Street: Sharon and Sam's attack scenes branded 'bonkers' by viewers
Coronation Street: Sharon and Sam’s attack scenes branded ‘bonkers’ by viewers
The Chase star Shaun Wallace defeated
The Chase: Shaun Wallace defeated as team win incredible £90k
Holby City axed by BBC after 23 years as show to end next year
Denise Welch accused Piers Morgan of being a bully over his comments about Naomi Osaka
Denise Welch criticises Piers Morgan in the wake of Naomi Osaka controversy
Loose Women: Penny Lancaster and Brenda Edwards clash
Loose Women: Penny Lancaster tells Brenda Edwards to ‘calm down’ in debate
Emmerdale and Coronation Street announce huge schedule change this summer