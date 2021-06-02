Emmerdale viewers have branded Bernice Blackstock ‘desperate’ and ‘selfish’ as she became convinced Liam was still in love with her.

Last week, Bernice returned to the village after over a year away.

The character left to go to Australia at the end of 2019 to help her daughter Dee Dee look after her dad Charlie, who had been involved in a bad car accident.

When she returned, she told her pregnant daughter Gabby that she had returned for her.

However Gabby soon discovered Bernice had got back together with Charlie when in Australia, but he cheated on her with his nurse.

Emmerdale: Bernice convinced Liam wants her back

In last night’s scenes (Tuesday, June 2) Bernice asked her ex-fiancée Liam to come over to hers so she could give him something.

Outside of her house, Bernice returned her engagement ring to Liam.

But as she dropped it on the ground, Liam’s current fiancé Leyla saw her on one knee and from her perspective, it looked like Bernice was proposing.

Leyla slapped Bernice and later Liam’s daughter Leanna found out that Bernice had upset Leyla.

Meanwhile in the café, Bernice told Nicola and Diane that she’s convinced Liam still wants to be with her and that Leyla is worried he will leave her.

Nicola tried to get Bernie to see that Liam didn’t want her anymore and reminded her she came back for Gabby, not Liam.

Later Leanna came by and warned Bernice to back off, leaving Bernice even more convinced Liam still wanted her.

However fans weren’t impressed with Bernice’s behaviour and branded her ‘desperate’ and ‘selfish.’

Bernice cares more about getting Liam back than her own teenage pregnant daughter. Selfish cow. #emmerdale — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) June 1, 2021

Bernice showing her true self selfish and desperate!!🙄😏#emmerdale — 🦋 kaza🦋 (@Kaza_gayle) June 1, 2021

Bernice is selfish and always had been #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) May 31, 2021

Desperate much Bernice 😂😂😂 #Emmerdale — emma cox 💋 🏒🎤🍹 (@coxyhockeychick) June 1, 2021

Bernice is pathetic #Emmerdale — Wini Boansi (@WiniBoansi) June 1, 2021

That was painful to watch. Why did they bring back useless mum self-centred Bernice again ? @emmerdale #emmerdale — Laura (@LkLoz28) June 1, 2021

