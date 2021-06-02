Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Pollard has an angina attack.

Meanwhile Ethan makes a shocking realisation about what Luke has been up to.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack leaves Pollard for dead?

Will Mack help Pollard? (Credit: ITV)

Last night (Tuesday, June 1) Ryan discovered that Mack had stolen Val’s coat from Pollard.

Mack revealed he stole Brenda’s brooch, not Aaron, and he’s trying to find a way to get Aaron out of trouble.

He contemplated telling Mack’s brother-in-law Cain what he’d done.

Tonight Ryan is unimpressed with Mack’s behaviour and still contemplating getting Cain involved. But will he?

Pollard is soon tempted to try and rekindle things with Faith, but knows it would upset his ex-girlfriend Brenda.

Cocky Mack turns up at Pollard’s barn and makes Eric an offer – the return of Val’s coat in exchange for Aaron’s freedom.

Pollard is dumbstruck by his audacity. The stand off between the two men escalates before things take a bad turn. Pollard has an angina attack.

As he slumps to the ground in pain, Mack has a decision to make. Will he help Pollard or not?

Ethan comes to a unsettling realisation

Ethan comes to a realisation (Credit: ITV)

Luke and Victoria got back together in August last year and the two appear to be happy together.

In tonight’s episode Vic reveals to her housemate Amy that she’s planning on asking Luke to move in with them.

But Ethan comes to an unsettling realisation about what Luke is up to.

What has Ethan discovered and will he confront Luke over it?

Emmerdale airs tonight (June 2) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

