Emmerdale SPOILERS: Nicola and Jimmy to split as he confesses his feelings to Mandy?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Jimmy confesses his feelings for Mandy. Is it over for him and Nicola?

In next week’s scenes Nicola realises it’s the day of Jimmy’s plea hearing.

As she didn’t know, she in unable to attend, leaving them further apart than ever.

When Mandy hears that Jimmy is intending to plead guilty, she is determined to change his mind.

Mandy goes to Jimmy’s hearing with him (Credit: ITV)

She tries to get him to see that him going to prison won’t fix anything for anyone and steps in to accompany him.

Meanwhile Nicola confides in Bernice about her marital woes and Mack is happy to confirm to Nicola he’ll always be an option for her.

Will Nicola cheat on Jimmy? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all new pictures

Soon Nicola gets all glammed-up and goes to the scrapyard.

She appears to make a move on Mack and he thinks all of his dreams are coming true. But are they?

Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy confesses his feelings to Mandy

When Jimmy gets home later, it’s clear that he and Nicola are further estranged than ever.

Soon Jimmy can’t help but return to see supportive Mandy at the salon. He confesses to her that his feelings run deeper that friendship.

Mandy is gobsmacked and her reaction leaves Jimmy feeling regretful. Mandy urges Jimmy to fight for his marriage.

Soon Jimmy tips up to see a row between Juliette and Nicola. But things are not helped when Jimmy seemingly takes Juliette’s side.

Jimmy appears to take Juliette’s side in an argument (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale and Coronation Street announce huge schedule change this summer

Later Jimmy tells his wife that he wants to move out and Nicola’s world comes crashing down around her.

With Jimmy negotiating privately with Juliette about custody of Carl, can Nicola fight for her marriage?

Or are Jimmy and Nicola over for good?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.