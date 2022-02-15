Emmerdale: Are Harriet and Leyla dead? What happens next!

Emmerdale characters Harriet and Leyla were both in serious danger in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, February 15) but are they both dead?

In tonight’s scenes, Meena took newlywed couple Billy and Dawn a remote viaduct.

She told Billy he had to choose between saving himself or Dawn and if he didn’t they would both be killed. Billy told her he chose to save Dawn.

Meanwhile at the wedding reception, guests were worried that Dawn and Billy hadn’t arrived so Leyla went out to look for them.

Meena shot Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi married to? How many children do they have?

When she got to the viaduct she saw Billy and Dawn with Meena who was holding a gun and backed her car away.

Meena shot at the car and soon it stopped moving and Leyla fell unconscious, clearly hurt.

Emmerdale: Are Harriet and Leyla dead?

Later Meena got rid of Leyla’s car keys and made out that Leyla was dead.

However as Meena held Dawn over the viaduct and prepared to shoot her, Leyla opened her car door and fell to the ground, distracting Meena.

Dawn then began to try and attack Meena. Dawn threatened to kill Meena but the killer said said if she does, she won’t see her son Lucas again.

Will Leyla die? (Credit: ITV)

It was then revealed that Harriet was unconscious on the floor at home with blood coming from her head.

Is she dead? Could she be okay?

What’s next in Emmerdale?

Will anyone find Harriet? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Will Taylor will be murdered by Meena Jutla, say fans

It begins to dawn on villagers that serial killer Meena is back in the village.

More than one life hangs in the balance as the dramatic weeks continues.

Will Meena’s luck finally come to an end? Will someone find and help Harriet?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!