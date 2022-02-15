Will Meena Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Will Taylor will be murdered by Meena Jutla, say fans

Will is Dawn's father

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are convinced Will Taylor will be murdered by Meena Jutla this week as she returned for Billy and Dawn’s wedding.

Meena is back in the village to get revenge on her ex-boyfriend Billy and his now-wife Dawn Taylor.

After the wedding, Dawn was picked up in a limo to go to her wedding reception, but was shocked to see that Meena was driving the vehicle.

Tonight it’s revealed Meena takes Billy and Dawn to a remote viaduct.

Emmerdale Feb 15 Dawn and Billy are held captive by Meena
Meena trapped Dawn in a limo, but fans think Will could be in danger (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Robert Sugden in Emmerdale and how many people has he killed?

She then tells him to choose who gets shot, him or Dawn and if he refuses to choose, she will kill them both.

However fans are predicting that Dawn’s dad, Will, will be the one who is killed this week.

Dean Andrews on Life on Mars revival

Before joining the Emmerdale cast, Dean Andrews played DS Ray Carling in Life On Mars from 2006 until 2007 and spin off Ashes to Ashes from 2008 until 2010.

Will is gonna die.

Back in 2020, Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes co-creator Matthew Graham revealed first details about a Life on on Mars revival.

Speaking to Express.co.uk recently, Dean addressed rumours that Life On Mars will be making a return.

Emmerdale Thu 6 Jan Dawn assures Will she and Billy are in love
Dean plays Will in Emmerdale, but he is also well-known for his role in Life On Mars (Credit: ITV)

He told the publication he had “heard rumours” the series could return, also hinting the people were “in the know”.

“It seems to be something that is still ongoing,” he added.

“And you know if I was a betting man, I might put a couple of quid on it.”

Although Dean has not said if he plans to leave Emmerdale, with Meena back in the village, no one is safe.

Read more: Who is Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi married to? How many children do they have?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

gmb twitter
GMB: Richard Madeley under fire on Twitter as he brands national treasure ‘useless’
Billy Dawn Emmerdale
Puzzled Emmerdale fans all asking the same question about Billy and Dawn’s wedding
Adele on Graham Norton
Adele under fire for ‘ruining’ The Graham Norton Show
gmb
GMB host Richard Madeley blamed over show’s ‘loss of viewers’ as his ‘rudeness’ comes under fire
no return sheridan smith
No Return viewers all say same thing about Sheridan Smith
Chloe Madeley expecting baby with husband James Haskell
Richard Madeley’s daughter Chloe expecting first baby with husband James Haskell