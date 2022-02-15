Emmerdale fans are convinced Will Taylor will be murdered by Meena Jutla this week as she returned for Billy and Dawn’s wedding.

Meena is back in the village to get revenge on her ex-boyfriend Billy and his now-wife Dawn Taylor.

After the wedding, Dawn was picked up in a limo to go to her wedding reception, but was shocked to see that Meena was driving the vehicle.

Tonight it’s revealed Meena takes Billy and Dawn to a remote viaduct.

Meena trapped Dawn in a limo, but fans think Will could be in danger (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Robert Sugden in Emmerdale and how many people has he killed?

She then tells him to choose who gets shot, him or Dawn and if he refuses to choose, she will kill them both.

However fans are predicting that Dawn’s dad, Will, will be the one who is killed this week.

I think Will is gonna die this week…. It looks like filming for #Lazarus may be starting soon and Dean wants to be a part of it…. #emmerdale — Melanie – ❤️Mackenzie Boyd❤️ (@Melephunk2010) February 14, 2022

If the actor who plays will has been begging producers to let him leave the soap does that mean it’s him who dies this week 🤔 #Emmerdale — Mardimyley33 (@mardimyley33) February 14, 2022

Will is going to die isn't he? 👀 Whatever happens, Meena better not kill Billy! #Emmerdale — Courtney Chiellini 🇮🇹 (@cheesybiscuit_) February 14, 2022

I think will is gonna die by default #Emmerdale — pete leo (@homebrew19721) February 14, 2022

Dean Andrews on Life on Mars revival

Before joining the Emmerdale cast, Dean Andrews played DS Ray Carling in Life On Mars from 2006 until 2007 and spin off Ashes to Ashes from 2008 until 2010.

Will is gonna die.

Back in 2020, Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes co-creator Matthew Graham revealed first details about a Life on on Mars revival.

Speaking to Express.co.uk recently, Dean addressed rumours that Life On Mars will be making a return.

Dean plays Will in Emmerdale, but he is also well-known for his role in Life On Mars (Credit: ITV)

He told the publication he had “heard rumours” the series could return, also hinting the people were “in the know”.

“It seems to be something that is still ongoing,” he added.

“And you know if I was a betting man, I might put a couple of quid on it.”

Although Dean has not said if he plans to leave Emmerdale, with Meena back in the village, no one is safe.

Read more: Who is Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi married to? How many children do they have?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!