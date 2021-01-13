Emmerdale has announced that Faith Dingle will be making a dramatic return to the village.

In scenes coming up, Moira will bump into her mother-in-law. Faith is desperate to get away from Moira’s questions, as she’s dressed as an undertaker and is in the process of stealing a hearse.

After their chance meeting, Faith later turns up in the village and asks Moira if Cain can ever forgive her.

Faith is back. But can Cain forgive her? (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about returning to the ITV soap, Sally said: “It’s wonderful to be back in Emmerdale again. From the first day I felt like I was getting a big warm family hug from everyone, it’s a really special show.”

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper added: “I’m delighted to see the return of much-loved character Faith Dingle to the village. A character bursting with fun. Faith’s certainly set to ruffle a few feathers and will test the Dingle’s loyalties like never before.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sally back to Emmerdale, a character exuding vibrant charm.”

Who is Faith Dingle?

Faith first appeared in 2000. She made another appearance in 2004, however she was played by actress Gillian Jephcott.

Faith came back to the village in 2017 played by Sally.

How will Cain react to his mum’s return? (Credit: ITV)

She is the mother of Cain and Chas Dingle. Originally it was thought Shadrach Dingle was Cain’s father, however Faith had a fling with his brother Zak.

Why did Faith leave Emmerdale?

In 2019, Nate had been having an affair with Cain’s wife Moira. In a dramatic scene, Nate revealed he was Cain’s son and had the affair as revenge for him abandoning him.

However Cain had no idea Nate existed.

Cain had a relationship with Nate’s mum Cara, who he met in a bar. However Shadrach had a racist attitude and warned her to keep away from Cain.

Faith knew about Cara and Cain’s son Nate but kept it secret (Credit: ITV)

But when Faith discovered Cara was pregnant, she coerced her into leaving and not telling Cain about the baby, fearing what Shadrach would do.

When Cain found out that Faith knew about Cara and his son, he was furious.

Since Faith’s departure, Cain and Moira have got back together and Cain has started to forgive Nate. But what does Faith’s return mean for them all?

Will Cain be able to forgive his mother?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

