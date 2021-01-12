Emmerdale characters Rhona and Marlon have been trying to rekindle their relationship. But when did they have a relationship before?

Over the last few weeks, exes Marlon and Rhona have grown closer.

After spending New Year’s together, they both realised they had feelings for each other again.

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, January 12) Marlon felt terrible when he realised he messed up the time of his date with Rhona and had to cancel.

But when did Marlon and Rhona date before? and who else have they had relationships with?

Emmerdale: A history of Rhona and Marlon

Rhona first appeared in Emmerdale from 2001 until 2002. However she returned to the village in 2010.

Rhona and Marlon briefly dated, but she soon started to have feelings for his best friend Paddy.

She and Paddy began dating, however not long into their relationship, the vet discovered she was pregnant with Marlon’s baby.

Marlon was ecstatic to find out he was going to be a father. But when he found out about Rhona and Paddy, he decided he didn’t want to be a part of the child’s life.

Later Rhona discovered her unborn baby has Down’s Syndrome. Rhona decided to continue with her pregnancy and eventually Marlon accepted Paddy and Rhona’s relationship.

The three have all remained friends, despite Rhona and Paddy splitting up.

Who else have Marlon and Rhona dated?

Rhona and Paddy married in 2012, however they did end up getting divorced a few years later.

Rhona developed an addiction to painkillers and began using her friend Vanessa so she would provide her with drugs.

Vanessa developed feelings for Rhona, however she soon found out Rhona was using her. But despite what happened, the two have remained friends.

In 2016, she got into a relationship with Pierce Harris. The two got engaged and married in 2017.

On their wedding day, the newlyweds got into an argument over moving away and Pierce raped Rhona.

Eventually he went to prison. However he later returned…

Between 2018 and 2019 Rhona had an on and off relationship with Pete Barton.

However they broke off their engagement and Rhona began dating Graham Foster.

Last year Rhona and Graham planned to move to France with her son Leo. But on the night they were due to leave, Graham was killed by Pierce, who had recently been released from prison.

Since Graham’s death, Rhona has stayed single.

Meanwhile Marlon has been married four times. After his relationship with Rhona, Marlon married Laurel Thomas in 2014 and Jessie Grant in 2018.

He has also had relationship with Carly Hope between his marriage to Laurel and Jessie.

