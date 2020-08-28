Shock deaths in both Emmerdale and Coronation Street TONIGHT!

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will both air shocking deaths in tonight’s episodes (Friday, August 28).

First up is Emmerdale at 7pm. Victoria will receive a call from Diane telling her that her grandmother, Annie Sugden, has died.

In a clip shared on Emmerdale’s YouTube channel, Victoria is talking to Marlon in the shop when she recieves the devastating news.

Already going through a tough time, how will she cope with the loss of Annie?

Meanwhile, in Corrie, Sean trawls through a missing persons database.

When he discovers a man’s body has been discovered in the canal, he’s emotional. Who’s body is it?

Viewers know Sean and Billy are trying to track down Todd Grimshaw.

Sean finds out a body was found in the canal (Credit: ITV)

Todd fled the cobbles in 2017 after assaulting a police officer whilst attempting to run away with Billy’s goddaughter Summer.

When Sean and Mary discovered a letter from ‘Todd’ last week demanding money, they set up a bag of fake cash.

However, when a woman turned up, she confessed she wrote the letter after discovering Todd’s belongings by the canal.

What has happened to Todd?

Emmerdale and Coronation Street deaths

Annie’s death in Emmerdale comes after character DI Malone was brutally killed off.

The dodgy detective tried to force Dawn Taylor into taking her own life. However after being knocked out by lover Harriet, Malone regained consciousness.

Dawn ended up shooting him in self defence.

DI Malone was recently killed off in the soap’s first socially distanced murder (Credit: ITV)

However, the storyline didn’t sit well with some soap fans who claimed to be fed up with ‘ridiculous’ murder plots.

Coronation Street also saw Gary Windass murder evil loan shark Rick Neelan last year.

However, the truth has started to creep up on Gary after his ex-girlfriend, Sarah, found out what really happened to Rick.

Although it looks like she will keep his secret, is there a chance the truth could come out?

Emmerdale airs at 7pm tonight followed by Coronation Street at 7.30pm.

