Brooke Vincent reveals she has no plans to return to Coronation Street ‘just yet’

Brooke Vincent has revealed she has no plans to return to Coronation Street “just yet”.

The cobbles star is currently on maternity leave and gave birth to son Mexx 10 months ago. But the actress looks unlikely to reprise her role as Sophie Webster in the near future because she is concentrating on motherhood and her stationery business Oh So B.

In response to a fan who asked if she is returning to Corrie, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “Not just yet, I’m really enjoying being a mummy to Mexx and concentrating on @ohsobofficial but Corrie is my home and I miss so many people there.”

Coronation Street: Brooke and Helen to return as Sophie and Rosie for wedding?

The star’s on-screen mum Sally Dynevor recently hinted Brooke and Helen Flanagan, who play her daughters Sophie and Rosie Webster, would return to Coronation Street if her character re-marries Tim Metcalfe.

She said: “Every time I speak to Helen and Brooke I say, ‘Have you told Corrie you would like to come back yet?’

Brooke left the cobbles last year to go on maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

“If Sally and Tim do get married again I know both my girls would return for that. It would make both mine and Sally’s day.”

In May, Brooke admitted she was unsure about her return date because she “didn’t take typical maternity” leave.

She said: “I’m not too sure yet, as I didn’t take typical maternity.

“I’ve been on Corrie since I was 11 so it’s nice to have some time to be with my new baby and in our new home before going back. Hopefully not too long though.”

Coronation Street: Sally and Tim’s marriage

Sally and Tim wed in 2015 but their marriage was later ruled void, because he discovered he was a bigamist following a 2004 Las Vegas marriage.

Not just yet, I’m really enjoying being a mummy to Mexx.

The couple have been planning their second wedding, but it seems like things were put on hold when Tim’s dad Geoff was stabbed by his wife Yasmeen.

Will Sally and Tim get married? (Credit: ITV)

Although viewers know Yasmeen was abused by Geoff, Tim believes his dad was the victim. Meanwhile, Sally has sided with Yasmeen.

Recently Sally gave her wedding money to Alya. Geoff gave Tim and Sally the money. But it rightfully belongs to Yasmeen as he stole it from her work bank accounts.

Will Tim and Sally still be able to have the wedding of their dreams?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

