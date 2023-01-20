Emmerdale: Amy in danger as she teams up with Caleb in revenge plot?

From the moment Caleb Miligan arrived in Emmerdale it’s been clear he’s up to something.

And now his true colours seem to be emerging as he cements himself in the Dingle family and ousts Cain from the clan.

But with Amy vowing to get custody of Kyle from Cain, could she team up with Caleb to take him down?

And is she putting herself in danger by doing so?

Amy fights for custody in Emmerdale

Tonight (Friday January 20) saw Amy soften towards Cain and allow him to spend time with Kyle.

The youngster’s bail conditions ban him from seeing his dad as Cain is a witness in the trial. Kyle is out on bail after confessing to killing Al.

He is in the care of Amy, but is desperate to see his father. After much arguing, Amy let Kyle and Cain have a short time together.

However, when she later witnessed him rowing with Caleb she decided Cain was unsafe.

Speaking to Matty at the end of the episode she told her boyfriend: “I’m going for full custody.”

She vowed to never let Cain near Kyle again as she needs to protect her son from his aggressive dad.

Matty warned her Cain wouldn’t let her take Kyle away, but Amy was determined and insisted she would find a way to win.

Emmerdale: Amy helps Caleb in his revenge plot?

Caleb has so far been very supportive to Amy.

He has provided lawyers for Kyle and fought to free him – all against Cain’s wishes.

But it’s long been believed Caleb is plotting revenge on Cain after Cain stopped him knowing his family for 30 years.

Although his revenge plan is currently unknown in detail, could he help Amy fight for custody?

Tonight saw Caleb winding Cain up, goading him about his treatment of Faith and what was happening with Kyle.

Cain warned him to walk away.

“I’m the better brother, the better everything,” Caleb said. “Doing better for Kyle than you ever could.”

Cain, who was working on a car at the time, pointed his wrench at Caleb and told him never to mention Kyle’s name again.

It was at that moment Amy walked by.

Unfortunately for Cain it looked like he was threatening Caleb with the wrench.

Cain pleaded his innocence and begged Caleb to explain what was really going on.

Caleb lied Cain was coming at him with a weapon.

“A violent thug, that’s all you are,” Amy told him as she said he was never going near Kyle ever again.

Does this suggest Amy and Caleb will team up in Emmerdale against Cain?

We know Caleb has the might of some pretty brilliant lawyers behind him, if he helps Amy take Kyle from Cain, does Cain really stand a chance?

Amy in danger?

Everyone knows Cain Dingle has a short fuse – he’s demonstrated it on more than one occasion.

But could Amy be the next on his hit list if she goes ahead with her custody battle?

Would Cain see to it that there’s no way she can take his son by getting rid of her for good?

Is Amy in danger?

