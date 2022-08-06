Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon has tragically died at the age of just 31.

The actor was travelling in California when he passed away suddenly on Tuesday (August 2), his family have confirmed.

His death is being investigated by police but it is reportedly not being treated as suspicious.

His sister Amy Kelly, 34, paid tribute to her brother, writing: “Sam was a whirlwind, a unique character to say the least.

“He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul. It is clear from the tributes we have received that he touched the hearts of so many.”

Friend Lewis Matthews added: “Sam was a ‘real-life Duracell bunny’ with a seemingly endless supply of energy and love.

“He delighted audiences with his charm, wit and his wonderful musical abilities.”

Pal Sophie Giddens said: “This is such devastating news. A bundle of energy, fun and kindness who I had the pleasure of knowing too briefly.”

Another tweeted: “Sam always had a smile on his face, along with a series of gags and one liners that would put one on yours! Lovely, warm, thoughtful guy. Thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Another friend said: “Sam was always such a lovely chatty bloke.

“I literally can’t believe this news.”

They then reflected on the family’s hope to bring Sam’s body back home.

“Let’s help get him home to his family. Genuinely lost for words over this,” they added.”

Sam starred in Emmerdale in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Who did Sam Gannon play in Emmerdale?

Sam played Kev, a horse drawn carriage coachman, in Emmerdale in 2019.

He starred opposite Emma Atkins as her character Charity Dingle.

Sam hailed from Brayton in North Yorkshire.

He also had a role in short film Talking with Angels with Cold Feet star John Thomson.

His family have launched a JustGiving page to raise money to bring Sam back home to the UK.

His mum added: “Acting and theatre was a cause close to Sam’s heart.”

Sam leaves behind mum Angie, brothers Jason and Jordan, partner Zoe, nieces Matilda and Bethany and nephews Louis and Evan.

