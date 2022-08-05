Emmerdale and Coronation Street: 5 highlights from Super Soap Week

It’s hard to believe that it’s that time of year again but for Emmerdale and Coronation Street – Super Soap Week is rapidly approaching.

The big annual event happens each October and features some of the biggest and best soap moments.

And here are the highlights you can expect from Super Soap Week this year.

Emmerdale’s 50th

This year’s Super Soap Week will be extra special with the ITV soap celebrating its 50th anniversary at the same time.

Bosses have been teasing a golden month of celebrations.

But with the 50th happening on October 16, you can bet that week is an incredible run of episodes for fans to feast on.

Emmerdale pulled out all the stops for last year’s Super Soap Week stunt (Credit: ITV)

Major stunts in Super Soap Week

Last year Emmerdale pulled off a multitude of stunts with bridge collapses, white water terror and a huge maze fire.

Likewise, Coronation Street pulled out all the stops with a huge storm causing chaos on the cobbles.

Adding to that the sinkhole opened up, swallowing multiple residents and giving viewers a dramatic treat.

It’s very likely that both soaps – but especially Emmerdale – will want to top what they did last year.

Faith Dingle will say goodbye to Emmerdale forever soon (Credit: ITV)

A tragic death

Faith Dingle has become one of the most beloved characters in Emmerdale history.

And so it is all the more devastating that her most recent run will be her last with her cancer returning – and this time being terminal.

The loveable schemer will likely say a final farewell to her nearest and dearest in October in time for Super Soap Week.

Is Kelly leaving the cobbles during Super Soap Week? (Credit: ITV)

A shock exit

Whispers from Coronation Street have reportedly revealed that actress Millie Gibson will be leaving the cobbles in the autumn.

And teases from the soap have revealed that Gary Windass’ secret role in both of Kelly’s parents’ deaths will be exposed this October.

What better way to bow out of the soap as part of a huge week?

Amelia is totally going to give birth during Super Soap Week (Credit: ITV)

A welcome arrival

Emmerdale bosses have been teasing a baby being born during the 50th anniversary month – and now Amelia Spencer is pregnant, it seems certain it will be her.

No birth runs smoothly in soapland – so count on Amelia going into labour just as the big stunt kicks off.

Whatever happens – it’s going to be an explosive Super Soap Week in October.

