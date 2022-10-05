The Emmerdale 50th anniversary is almost here, but fans have issued a warning that they are dreading the upcoming episodes.

With Emmerdale spoilers revealing when Faith will die and what happens, viewers are already reaching for the tissues.

Some have said they don’t want to watch at all, whereas other have said it’s just going to be too emotional.

The seaside comes to Faith (Credit: ITV)

When does Faith die in Emmerdale 50th anniversary episodes?

Faith Dingle, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year, recently found out she only had a month left to live.

She then made the devastating decision to take control of her death and end her own life.

Before that, however, Faith wants to create more family memories.

She is desperate for a trip to the seaside with all the Dingle clan, but her deteriorating health puts paid to any plans she has made.

Faith wants it to go ahead, however, just without her.

However, Cain has other ideas and puts another plan into action.

The Dingles and friends bring the seaside to Emmerdale.

It’s perfect.

Faith is content – even more so when friend Diane Sugden turns up to share in the memory making.

Cain even asks his mum to dance and it’s the end of a blissful day.

So much so, that Faith decides her time has come.

On Thursday October 13, Faith will end her life.

Faith’s death is going to be hard to watch in Emmerdale 50th anniversary episodes (Credit: ITV)

What happens when Faith dies?

Moira knows what Faith is about to do and tries to convince her to back out of her plan and spend more time with her family.

Faith insists Moira’s got it wrong and she has no plans to end things just yet.

However, it’s clear she lying and once alone in her bedroom, she switches off her phone and looks at her pictures of her family, before taking steps to end her life.

Cain soon arrives and realises what Faith has done.

He’s devasated.

Cain sobs by her bedside as he makes her comfortable and stays with her until the end.

The news of her death leaves the family and the community distraught. Not least, her daughter Chas, who is away carrying on with Al at the time of her mum’s passing.

Cain will be with his mother when she dies, but left distraught (Credit: ITV)

Fans aren’t ready

With the Emmerdale 50th anniversary episodes beginning on such a sad note, viewers at home say they just can’t bear to watch.

Faith is a popular character and her death is going to be heartbreaking.

Writing on ED!’s Facebook page, one said: “Don’t know if I want to watch this, it’s going to be so emotional and sad.”

“Faith’s passing is going to be a tearjerker, gutted the character is going,” added a second.

“Crying already and haven’t even watched it,” said someone else.

A male perspective agreed: “I’m a bloke and [am] going to find it hard to sit there and not shed tears… Love Faith. She’s funny and great humour. Going to be very sad scenes, especially for Cain who had a strained relationship with his mum, now is riddled in guilt. Not looking forward to this episode but has to be done.”

Another agreed they wouldn’t be able to watch: “I won’t be able to watch. Love Faith. It’s been an emotional journey.”

“Heartbreaking to say the least, going to be a very emotional week ahead,” shared one more.

“Wow , just reading what is gonna happen to Faith has brought tears to my eyes,” added another. “If I’m already teary, I dread to think what I’m gonna be like when I’m watching it.”

Someone else simply wrote: “I can’t watch this.”

