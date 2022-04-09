Coronation Street characters who deserved better exits starting with Emma Brooker

Coronation Street has said goodbye to a LOT of characters over the years, most recently Emma Brooker.

Poor Emma’s exit looks to have been thrown together in five minutes.

Running off to a new life in Australia with the grandson of the man you killed is certainly a choice.

But she’s not the first Coronation Street character to get a disappointing send-off.

Liz McDonald

At least Emma in Coronation Street got a send-off – poor Liz was a throwaway line in an every day episode.

Admittedly the pandemic and actress Beverley Callard’s health issues did get in the way of Liz’s major exit but to simply say she’d moved to Spain was a bit much.

She could have at least won the lottery, or found mad passionate love with a drayman called Barry.

Tina McIntyre

Pro tip for any budding soap producers out there – when your big new star decides to quit, don’t kill them off in a fury.

And certainly don’t do it by having her thrown off a building and then finally snuffed out in a hospital bed.

Tina deserved more. Michelle Keegan deserved more. Coronation Street viewers deserved more.

Natasha Blakeman

This wasn’t just a disappointing send-off, it was a disappointing exit full stop.

Usually when characters are killed off the biggest trauma is how they go – but for Natasha it was that she was going at all.

She deserved to have a long long life on the cobbles full of drama and chaos.

Instead she got a bullet in her back.

Bethany Platt

Despite being born on the show, Bethany only really became a major force in Weatherfield in the last few years.

And she went through an awful lot with an eating disorder, being groomed and abused by a gang of men, and becoming a stripper.

So when she suddenly decided to become a journalist in that there London and drive off in a car no-one had ever seen before, it was very confusing.

Jason Grimshaw

Ask any Corrie fan how Jason Grimshaw left the cobbles and you’ll get a blank look.

That’s how impactful his exit was.

He went to Thailand after being worried about the repercussions of his dad murdering Callum Logan.

His dad didn’t kill Callum, and it made no sense for Jason to leave but he did and he hasn’t been seen since.

And we’re still trying to work out why.

