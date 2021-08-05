Elle Mulvaney looks worlds away from Corrie’s Amy Barlow with gorgeous selfie

Elle Mulvaney looked a far cry from her Coronation Street character as she posed for the camera in a new stunning selfie.

The actress – who has played Amy Barlow in the soap since 2010 – looks all grown up in the naturally flawless snap.

Elle, 18, is seen beaming at the camera for the image as she told fans “swipe to smile”.

She kept it simple wearing a black sleeveless top, with her shiny brunette hair skimming her shoulders and a dash of baby pink lip gloss for the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle 🤪 (@ellejmulvaney)

It’s a world away from how viewers of the show usually see Elle in her portrayal of Amy.

She was last seen giving Aadi love life guidance after he confided in dad Dev there’s a girl he fancies.

Dev told him to pluck up the courage to tell his love interest how he feels. Aadi then seeks advice from Amy, telling her that he wants to ask Summer out but doesn’t know how to do it.

A thrilled Amy then offered to coach him. However, Tracy returned home to find Amy and Aadi clearly enjoying each other’s company. She now believes Aadi is her boyfriend.

How fans are more used to seeing Elle (Credit: ITV)

Amy has tried to put her straight, but Tracy still isn’t convinced that there’s not more to the friendship.

What’s next for Amy in Coronation Street?

There’s drama unfolding for Amy as the crossed wires of her relationship with Aadi unravel.

In tomorrow’s episode, Tracy looks on as Amy and Aadi chat outside the shop and is totally convinced the pair are an item.

Aadi then calls round to see Summer and finally plucks up the courage to ask her out. When Summer agrees and suggests they plan their first date, Aadi is thrilled.

However, Tracy is horrified when she finds Dev putting together a ‘date hamper’ for Aadi and his new girlfriend. She tells Dev that the new girlfriend is Amy, leaving him stunned.

Tracy and Dev collude and decide to keep Aadi and Amy’s relationship a secret from Steve.

But when Steve finds a text from Dev to Tracy he gets the wrong end of the stick about the pair, forcing Tracy to tell him about Amy and Aadi.

Amy, Summer and Aadi then come around the corner, only to see Steve launching an attack on Dev for encouraging his son to have sex with her.

Coronation Street is on ITV Friday at 7.30pm.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!