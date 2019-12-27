EastEnders' Louisa Lytton gushes over Lacey Turner's baby daughter

Louisa Lytton can't wait to work with her good friend Lacey Turner again in 2020.

The EastEnders stars haven't shared much screen time lately after Lacey - who plays Stacey Slater on the BBC One soap - went on maternity leave and gave birth to her daughter Dusty in July.

But Louisa cannot wait to be reunited with her pal in Albert Square.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "She'll be back next year some time. Hopefully soon - I miss her.

"We work so well together, we're such good friends. It'll be lovely to have her back."

Louisa (Ruby Allen) also thinks Dusty is like a mini Lacey.

She added: "Lacey is doing amazing, her baby is so cute. She looks just like Lacey."

Stacey has previously had affairs with Max Branning (Jake Wood) on EastEnders, but it was her best friend Ruby who hooked up with him earlier this year, and Louisa was shocked about the plot when she first read about it in the script.

She said: "Jake is such a brilliant actor, as we all know, and I think the dynamic has worked really well.

Louisa was shocked about Ruby and Max when she first read the script (Credit: ITV)

"Ruby is coming into her own and she's very confident. I don't think Max is used to that so it's someone to out Max in a way.

"Ruby and Max kind of make sense. She's a powerhouse in her own right, she owns businesses, she's got loads of money. I guess that would be attractive to him.

"But I was a bit like, 'Woah,' when I first read the script."

