Friday 27th December 2019
EastEnders

EastEnders fans convinced Linda Carter killed Keanu Taylor

Keanu appeared to be shot by Martin

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Fans of EastEnders are convinced Linda Carter is the one who killed Keanu Taylor.

On Christmas Day viewers saw Louise Mitchell confront her fiancé Keanu asking if he was the father of her stepmother Sharon Mitchell's baby.

Keanu confessed and together the pair agreed to run off together, knowing Sharon's husband and Louise's dad Phil would be after him.

Martin agreed to sort out Keanu (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Meanwhile, Martin agreed to kill Keanu under Ben Mitchell's orders.

However in a plot twist, Louise had set Keanu up and Martin appeared, knocking Keanu out before kidnapping him and taking him to an abandoned building.

Louise set Keanu up after finding out he was the father of Sharon's baby (Credit: BBC)

Viewers heard a gunshot and later Martin showed Ben a video of Keanu being shot.

My theory, Linda killed Keanu!

However, viewers don't think it was Martin who pulled the trigger...

On Christmas Day Linda woke up in hospital but ended up leaving and drinking once again.

Linda had blood on her shoe (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

In last night's episode (December 26 2019), she told her family she was with a friend the night before but appeared to have blood on her shoes.

Viewers think the Vic landlady is the one who shot Keanu.

Yesterday (December 26 2019), the soap announced that they would be doing a flashback episode for New Year's Day.

Executive Producer for EastEnders Jon Sen said: "We all agreed that Christmas is so good we wanted to do it twice!

"So this year the New Year’s Day episode will be a format-busting 60-minute episode taking us back to the beginning of Christmas Day to see the stories from different perspectives.

Did Martin really shoot Keanu? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

"As the episode unfolds, viewers will discover what really happened on that day, when new secrets were born and fresh alliances forged.

"I can’t wait to see how fans react."

Are you looking forward to finding out what really happened on Christmas Day?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

