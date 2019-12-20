EastEnders to air special New Year's Eve episode focusing on Linda Carter's alcoholism battle

BBC soap EastEnders is to air a special New Year's Eve (December 31 2019) episode focusing on Linda Carter's alcoholism battle.

The episode will be told entirely from the point of view of the Queen Vic landlady, who is played by Kellie Bright, as her love of the bottle "spirals further into addiction".

Executive producer Jon Sen said: "Over the past few months, we've watched as Linda Carter struggles to cope and finds solace in the bottom of a bottle.

"Over the festive period, Linda spirals further into addiction, culminating in a New Year's Eve special episode told completely from Linda's point of view."

The episode will be told completely from Linda's point of view (Credit: BBC)

And the ep will show how Linda's issues impact on her family, who include husband Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer.

Jon added: "This blistering episode portrays the harrowing consequences of Linda's alcohol abuse on her friends and family alike.

"It is one of the most unique and important episodes we've made since my arrival a year ago."

Kellie recently admitted she found acting drunk was "daunting" and "challenging".

She told the Radio Times: "I've never had to play being drunk consistently before - it's quite daunting.

Kellie admitted she found acting drunk was "daunting" and "challenging" (Credit: BBC)

"I wanted a lot of real footage and listened to my fellow actors and any advice they had. Given the turnaround of filming here, it's been one of the most challenging things I've ever had to do.

"I just had to do a lot of preparation so that when I walked into the studio I was ready to go and knew how drunk Linda needed to be in that particular scene."

Kellie was "really chuffed" to be given the hard-hitting storyline, but she's now looking forward to a break from the intensive scenes over Christmas.

Kellie joined EastEnders in 2013 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

She added that she "felt very lucky, although at the same time I thought, 'Oh God, now I have actually got to do it'".

Kellie said she's "looking forward to Christmas as it'll be quite low-key for us" and they often "have my husband's family coming to us for Christmas Day this year, which will be lovely".

Don't miss the EastEnders hour long special on New Year’s Day at 8pm on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

