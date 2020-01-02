The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 2nd January 2020
EastEnders

EastEnders reveals Sheree's mystery man is her son, Isaac

He arrived in Walford last night

By Carena Crawford

Stevie Basaula has joined EastEnders as Sheree Trueman's son.

The Bulletproof actor made his debut as Isaac Baptiste on the BBC One soap during last night's (January 1) one-hour flashback episode, in which the character was reunited with his mother Sheree (Suzette Llewellyn).

Who is mysterious Isaac? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders fans slam Sonia for 'stealing' from Dot

Stevie said: "I feel very blessed to be a part of such an iconic show.

"Like many of us around the country, EastEnders is something I've grown up with so it excites me to be bringing to life the part of Isaac."

Fiercely confident Isaac is set to ruffle some feathers in Walford, but he is harbouring a secret.

Jon Sen, EastEnders' Executive Producer, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Stevie to EastEnders.

There's more to this... (Credit: BBC)

"We've teased the character of Isaac - the 'other man' in Sheree's life - ever since her arrival six months ago.

"Today Isaac has arrived on the Square with bravado, charisma and his fair share of charm.

"A teacher with a troubled past, his story will unfold over the coming weeks as we discover just why Sheree has kept him away from Patrick these last few months."

Fans have already come up with theories as to exactly what's going on - and who Isaac really is.

Many think he's Patrick's son or grandson - now that would be a twist!

Read more: EastEnders fans confused during tense flashback episode

There were also plenty of viewers who aren't bothered who he is - they were more interested in how sexy he is!

Good job he's sticking around then!

